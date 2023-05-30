Royal Blood Set Dates for Fall 2023 North American Tour

Things are falling into place for Royal Blood, who just announced a major fall North American tour after spending the summer in Europe promoting their newly announced Back to the Water Below album.

The duo returned to the spotlight last week with the grooving new single "Mountains at Midnight," and despite a rocky, and yes viral, return to the stage over the weekend at the BBC 1 Big Weekend festival, the group is looking forward to much better days on the road in the coming months.

The electrifying duo of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher will kick off the run on Sept. 16 at the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey, coming just over a week after their Sept. 8 album release of the Back to the Water Below album, giving fans enough time to digest the new material.

The general public on-sale for the tour kicks off this Friday (June 2) at 10AM local time. Get your ticket info here and see all the dates, cities and venues listed below. And be sure to pick up the new album by pre-ordering at this location.

Royal Blood 2023 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 16 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Sea. Hear. Now Festival (on sale now)

Sept. 18 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit

Sept. 19 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

Sept. 21 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival (on sale now)

Sept. 22 - Saint Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

Sept. 23 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre

Sept. 25 - Toronto, Ontario @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sept. 26 - Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS

Sept. 27 - Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner

Sept. 29 - New Haven, Ct. @ College St. Music Hall

Sept. 30 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 02 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel

Oct. 03 - New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

Nov. 09 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

Nov. 10 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

Nov. 11 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst

Nov. 13 - Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre

Nov. 14 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Nov. 15 - Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

Nov. 17 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Union Event Center

Nov. 18 - Englewood, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre

Nov. 20 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom

Nov. 21 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

Nov. 22 - Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at The Moody Theatre

Nov. 25 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

Nov. 26 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Nov. 27 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Sound

