Royal Blood Set Dates for Fall 2023 North American Tour
Things are falling into place for Royal Blood, who just announced a major fall North American tour after spending the summer in Europe promoting their newly announced Back to the Water Below album.
The duo returned to the spotlight last week with the grooving new single "Mountains at Midnight," and despite a rocky, and yes viral, return to the stage over the weekend at the BBC 1 Big Weekend festival, the group is looking forward to much better days on the road in the coming months.
The electrifying duo of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher will kick off the run on Sept. 16 at the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey, coming just over a week after their Sept. 8 album release of the Back to the Water Below album, giving fans enough time to digest the new material.
The general public on-sale for the tour kicks off this Friday (June 2) at 10AM local time. Get your ticket info here and see all the dates, cities and venues listed below. And be sure to pick up the new album by pre-ordering at this location.
Royal Blood 2023 North American Tour Dates
Sept. 16 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Sea. Hear. Now Festival (on sale now)
Sept. 18 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit
Sept. 19 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre
Sept. 21 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival (on sale now)
Sept. 22 - Saint Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
Sept. 23 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre
Sept. 25 - Toronto, Ontario @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Sept. 26 - Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS
Sept. 27 - Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner
Sept. 29 - New Haven, Ct. @ College St. Music Hall
Sept. 30 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore
Oct. 02 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel
Oct. 03 - New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall
Nov. 09 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
Nov. 10 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater
Nov. 11 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst
Nov. 13 - Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre
Nov. 14 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Nov. 15 - Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom
Nov. 17 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Union Event Center
Nov. 18 - Englewood, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre
Nov. 20 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom
Nov. 21 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom
Nov. 22 - Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at The Moody Theatre
Nov. 25 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater
Nov. 26 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
Nov. 27 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Sound