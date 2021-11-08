Watch Rudy Sarzo Make His Live Return to Quiet Riot

Let's go, Sarzo! Legendary metal bassist Rudy Sarzo has returned to Quiet Riot after 18 years. Now, footage of his first performance back with the band can be viewed by metal fans everywhere.

Sarzo's comeback, initially announced over the summer, makes the musician the only classic member in the current incarnation of Quiet Riot, after the 2020 death of drummer Frankie Banali.

Watch Sarzo's live return near the bottom of this post.

The footage comes from the band's Nov. 6 performance at the Groove Music Hall in Thornburg, Va., per Guitar World. Quiet Riot's lineup currently comprises Sarzo, lead vocalist Jizzy Pearl, guitarist Alex Grossi and drummer Johnny Kelly, the former Type O Negative member who also plays the drums in Danzig and several other acts.

In August, an official Quiet Riot statement summarized how Sarzo is one of the original members of the act's lineup that recorded 1983's Metal Health. The album spawned glam metal hits with fan favorites such as its title track and a cover of Slade's "Cum On Feel the Noize." Sarzo toured with Quiet Riot until 1985 and again from 1997 to 2003.

His return was first suggested to occur in 2022, so it looks like it's come to fruition onstage a little early. During his years out of Quiet Riot, the bassist was a member of Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake, Dio, Blue Oyster Cult, Queensryche and The Guess Who.

Sarzo said in August, "I'm excited to be back home and celebrate the Quiet Riot Legacy, which began 40 years ago next year with the recording of Metal Health, the first heavy metal album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart."

Quiet Riot, "Metal Health" (Live - Nov. 6, 2021)

Quiet Riot, "Run for Cover" (Live - Nov. 6, 2021)