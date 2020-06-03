Run the Jewels Team With Zack de La Rocha, Josh Homme on New Songs

Run the Jewels are back with their forth album, pulling in Rage Against the Machine's Zack de la Rocha and Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme for guest collaborations on the disc, titled RTJ4.

de la Rocha's contribution is the more recognizable of the two, as he turns up toward the end (2:40 mark to be exact) of the new song "Ju$t," which also features a guest turn from Pharrell Williams. You can hear the track in full below.

Run the Jewels have a history with the Rage Against the Machine frontman, who previously appeared on their RTJ2 record with one of the band's first hit songs, "Close Your Eyes (And Count to Fuck)."

The second song with a rock tie is "Pulling the Pin," though it's a little harder to immediately identify Josh Homme's contribution. He appears on the song along with legendary vocalist Mavis Staples of the Staples Singers. That track is also featured below.

Run the Jewels had intended on releasing their new album digitally this Friday, but decided to push it up given the anticipation and the state of the country. "Fuck it, why wait. The world is infested with bullshit so here's something raw to listen to while you deal with it all. We hope it brings you some joy. Stay safe and hopeful out there and thank you for giving 2 friends the chance to be heard and do what they love ... with sincere love and gratitude, Jaime and Mike," they wrote via Twitter.

Physical copies will be available in September. The band has made the album available for free download, but is accepting donations. "If you choose to add a donation at checkout, donations will go to the National Lawyers Guild Mass Defense Fund," they write. "The Mass Defense Committee (MDC) is a network of lawyers, legal workers and law students providing legal support for political activists, protesters and movements for social change. MDC members in chapters across the country provide trainings, assistance in setting up temporary legal offices and legal support structures, and materials for supporting activists engaged in mass protests." To learn more about the National Lawyers Guild mass defense fund, check here.

To download Run the Jewels' RTJ4, check here.

Run the Jewels rapper Killer Mike recently made one of the more emotional and poignant speeches in the aftermath of George Floyd's death and rioting in his hometown of Atlanta. Watch the video here.

Run the Jewels, "Ju$t" (featuring Pharrell Williams + Zack De La Rocha)

Run the Jewels, "Pulling the Pin" (featuring Mavis Staples + Josh Homme)