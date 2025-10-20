Rush have announced another 17 reunion tour dates for 2026, bringing the total number of comeback shows to 40.

Earlier in October, the Canadian prog rock legends revealed they'd be returning next year, recruiting German drummer Anika Nilles to fill the role of the late, great Neil Peart.

The newly added tour stops are all one-off dates, which contrasts a sizable amount of previously announced tour stops with extended stays in several major cities (up to four shows in some locations).

The full span of Rush's Fifth Something reunion tour will now stretch from June 7 through Dec. 15.

See the newly announced dates below as well as the complete tour touring for 2026 and visit the Rush website for further ticketing information.

In addition to Nilles behind the kit, Geddy Lee suggested fans may see "another musician or two" added to the lineup "to expand our sound a wee bit and free up Alex and I, in order to show off some of our fancy new dance steps."

Lee had often pulled triple duty live — singing as well as playing bass and keyboard. He'll turn 73 next July, so it's understandable he'd want to be relieved of one of those roles to enjoy himself a bit more onstage.

Newly Added Rush 2026 Tour Dates

Rush 2026 Tour Dates — Full Listing

June 07 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

June 09 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

June 11 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

June 13 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

June 18 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

June 24 — Forth Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

June 26 — Forth Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

June 28 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

June 30 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

July 16 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 18 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 22 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 28 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 01 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 03 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 07 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 09 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 11 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 13 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 21 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

Aug. 26 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 02 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

Sept. 12 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 17 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Arena

Sept. 19 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Arena

Sept. 23 — San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center

Oct. 05 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 10— Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 15 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center

Oct. 25 — Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 30 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 05 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Live

Nov. 09 — Tampa, Fla. @ Benchmark Arena

Nov. 20 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 25 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Dec. 01 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena

Dec. 10 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Dec. 15 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena