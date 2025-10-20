Rush Add 17 More Dates to 2026 Reunion Tour
Rush have announced another 17 reunion tour dates for 2026, bringing the total number of comeback shows to 40.
Earlier in October, the Canadian prog rock legends revealed they'd be returning next year, recruiting German drummer Anika Nilles to fill the role of the late, great Neil Peart.
The newly added tour stops are all one-off dates, which contrasts a sizable amount of previously announced tour stops with extended stays in several major cities (up to four shows in some locations).
The full span of Rush's Fifth Something reunion tour will now stretch from June 7 through Dec. 15.
See the newly announced dates below as well as the complete tour touring for 2026 and visit the Rush website for further ticketing information.
In addition to Nilles behind the kit, Geddy Lee suggested fans may see "another musician or two" added to the lineup "to expand our sound a wee bit and free up Alex and I, in order to show off some of our fancy new dance steps."
Lee had often pulled triple duty live — singing as well as playing bass and keyboard. He'll turn 73 next July, so it's understandable he'd want to be relieved of one of those roles to enjoy himself a bit more onstage.
Newly Added Rush 2026 Tour Dates
Aug. 21 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
Aug. 26 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 02 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
Sept. 12 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Sept. 23 — San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center
Oct. 05 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Oct. 10 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 15 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center
Oct. 25 — Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 30 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov. 05 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Live
Nov. 09 — Tampa, Fla. @ Benchmark Arena
Nov. 20 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Nov. 25 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Dec. 01 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena
Dec. 10 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
Dec. 15 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
Rush 2026 Tour Dates — Full Listing
June 07 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
June 09 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
June 11 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
June 13 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
June 18 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes
June 24 — Forth Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
June 26 — Forth Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
June 28 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
June 30 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
July 16 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
July 18 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
July 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
July 22 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
July 28 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 01 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 03 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 07 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 09 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 11 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 13 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 21 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
Aug. 26 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 02 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
Sept. 12 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Sept. 17 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Arena
Sept. 19 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Arena
Sept. 23 — San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center
Oct. 05 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Oct. 10— Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 15 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center
Oct. 25 — Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 30 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov. 05 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Live
Nov. 09 — Tampa, Fla. @ Benchmark Arena
Nov. 20 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Nov. 25 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Dec. 01 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena
Dec. 10 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
Dec. 15 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
