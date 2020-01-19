The tributes were many, the respect immense and the love overwhelming. In the aftermath of Neil Peart's death, the two living members of Rush -- Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson -- have now responded to the incredible outpouring of support they've received for those mourning the drummer's death and celebrating his life.

"Our most heartfelt thanks go out to family, friends, musicians, writers and fans from around the globe for the incredible outpouring of love and respect for Neil since his passing," state the pair. "These touching tributes help to lessen the pain of this terrible loss and remind us all to celebrate his remarkable life and our connections to it."

Lee also shared a number of Neil Peart images in his posting, dating back to one of their early press photos, along with more recent shots of Peart behind his massive drumkit.

A wealth of musicians have shared their stories and paid their respects over the past week, most celebrating the musical brilliance of Peart while also recalling the humanity of the man as well. See a collection of the tributes here.

It was revealed this past week that streams of the band's songs had risen by 776 percent, while sales of albums in the Rush catalog have increased by over 2,000 percent.