A Rush pinball machine based on the classic Canadian prog-rock heroes is on the way from Stern Pinball, as a recent teaser video from the game maker revealed.

That means Rush fans into vintage gaming will soon be able to roll the bones with the caress of a steel ball. Just like an anachronistic, arcade-dwelling Tom Sawyer.

In the teaser, Rush titles including "Bastille Day," "Fly by Night," "Limelight" and "Working Man" appear onscreen, indicating the songs that will likely be used in the game.

Stern Pinball is related to its 1970s and '80s pinball predecessor, Stern Electronics, who had early arcade hits with games such as Stampede, Hot Hand, Quicksilver, Flight 2000 and others. Stern Pinball has previously made machines based on bands such as AC/DC, Iron Maiden, KISS, Led Zeppelin and Metallica, as well as for movies, TV and more.

Rush, who formed in 1968 and released 19 studio albums during their time together, stopped performing in 2018. Drummer Neil Peart died from brain cancer two years later. Earlier this year, guitarist Alex Lifeson said he's probably done with extensive touring. Bassist-vocalist Geddy Lee has started on his memoir.

This month, a collaborative song emerged featuring Lifeson with Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello and Metallica shredder Kirk Hammett. In October, the Ohio State University Marching Band paid tribute to Rush's music during a football game.

No pricing or product images have yet been made public for the Rush machine. But to give you an idea, Stern's recent Star Wars game sold for $4,599 each.

Rush Pinball Machine Teaser Video