This week, the collaborative song between Rush's Alex Lifeson, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and Metallica's Kirk Hammett finally emerged for all to hear.

Previously discussed by Lifeson, the mainly instrumental track is called "I Have Seen the Way." It's from Morello's new solo album, The Atlas Underground Flood, that came out on Friday (Dec. 3).

But not just guitarists occupy the propulsive rock jam. Electronic dance music artist Dr. Fresch is also a part of the collaboration. Earlier this week, the EDM musician called it "the biggest collab of my career."

Lifeson first spoke of the track in April, saying, "[Morello]'s working on [it] with a bunch of different musicians. I don't really know what the future holds for it, but I really loved doing it. He said, 'Put whatever you want on it — the more, the merrier.' He was going to give it to Kirk Hammett … to do the same thing."

Lifeson said of his contribution, "Being the contrarian, I did all of [different styles of guitar playing], not just heavy rock stuff. We were all talking to each other while we were doing it, and we just had such a riot. I sent my stuff in, and it went to Kirk then, and he sent his stuff in."

On Thursday (Dec. 2), the day before the new Morello album emerged, the Rage guitarist shared the solo song "The Maze" featuring Andrew McMahon. Before that, he dropped three other songs from The Atlas Underground Flood, a companion to October's The Atlas Underground Fire.

Tom Morello feat. Alex Lifeson, Kirk Hammett & Dr. Fresch, "I Have Seen the Way"