Tom Morello continues to remain busy working on new music, now revealing that another Atlas Underground album will arrive before the year concludes. And like its predecessor, this one is filled with plenty of special guests. In fact, Morello is previewing three new tracks with such guests as alt-rockers Barns Courtney, Ben Harper, Nathaniel Rateliff and rappers Jim Jones and Chipotle Joe.

The Atlas Underground Flood follows the recently released The Atlas Underground Fire and it's now on track to arrived Dec. 3 through Mom + Pop. The guest list is expansive with Rush's Alex Lifeson, Metallica's Kirk Hammett, Idles, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Manchester Orchestra, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, X Ambassadors and more set to rock alongside Morello.

One of the three new tracks released today (Nov. 17) is "Human," featuring Barns Courtney. With a catchy head-nodding beat, the singer belts that he's giving in to more animalistic instincts. Take a listen and check out the lyrics below:

Oh my god, I’m an animal

Oh my god, I’m ‘a have it all

I’m losing, I’m losing my way back to human Hands up chief

Get the bit in your teeth

Or they never will remember your name We fight fire with fire

Would you call me a liar

If I told you that I wasn’t afraid Sweet as sweat

Are you feeling it yet

Yeah, long may your family reign Better shake those hips

If there’s death on your lips

Or you never will be dancing again Cannibalism

The modern religion

We’re riding a ticket to nowhere

And carry the vision

I do what I do to survive Oh my God

I’m an animal

Oh my God

I’m ‘a have it all I’m losing

I’m losing

My way back

To human Oh my God

I’m an animal

Swear to God

It’s my curtain call I’m losing

I’m losing

My way back

To human Blood for blood

If you’re ready or not

Get your finger on the murder machine And if faith is blind

In your enemy’s eyes

Then boy you better make ‘em believe And cannibalism

The modern religion

We’re riding a ticket to nowhere

And carry the vision

I do what I do to survive Oh my God

I’m an Animal

Oh my God

I’m ‘a have it all I’m losing

I’m losing

My way back

To human Oh my God

I’m an animal

Swear to God

It’s my curtain call I’m losing

I’m losing

My way back

To human Oh my God

I’m an Animal

Oh my God

I’m ‘a have it all I’m losing

I’m losing

My way back

To human Oh my God

I’m an animal

Swear to God

It’s my curtain call I’m losing

I’m losing

My way back

To human

The second new track, "Raising Hell," is a more somber offering, pairing Morello with singer-songwriter Ben Harper for a more strummy guitar track that eventually picks up steam with a steady beat added after the first verse. Check out the visualizer video and lyrics below.

Summer’s past and winter’s gone

Sabbath blastin’ in headphones

I played ‘em all and woke up with a song Well I fell in love with a drunken friend

At a South By Show with REM

Staggered down the road in last night’s clothes

But I had to see the rainbow for myself

And I had to put some platinum on my shelf And it’s 1, 2, 3, 4

Rusty chain holds me to shore

5, 6, 7, 8

Sunset floods when the levee breaks on me

Oh, on me, on me, oh, on me

Oh well, I’m still raising hell Well I shake my faith in Marshall stacks

Feedback, Fender, skinny slacks

All around the globe, beside The Boss And the hornet’s buzzing in my head

Like fascists in the government

The powers change but we still pay the cost And the road is always paved with shooting stars

And the time is now, decide who you are And it’s 1, 2, 3, 4

Rusty chain holds me to shore

5, 6, 7, 8

Sunset floods when the levee breaks on me

Oh, on me, on me, oh, on me

Oh well, I’m still raising hell And it’s 1, 2, 3, 4

Rusty chain holds me to shore

5, 6, 7, 8

Sunset floods when the levee breaks

On me oh, on me, oh on me

Oh well, I’m still raising hell Oh me

Oh well, I’m still raising hell

And the third newly released song, "Hard Times," may be the most vibrant of the bunch, opening with Morello's wailing guitar and a funky beat that pushes the song forward. Alt-rock hero Nathaniel Rateliff joins rappers Jim Jones and Chipotle Joe on the track. Get a listen to the song in the player below.

Tom Morello featuring Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim Jones + Chipotle Joe, "Hard Times"

As for the new set, which comes hot on the heels of The Atlas Underground Fire, it was primarily born out of the many collaborations and songwriting sessions that the guitarist was involved in during the pandemic's 2020 lockdown.

"The Atlas Underground Flood finishes what The Atlas Underground Fire started," says Morello. "Fire and Flood are my London Calling. Admiring The Clash at their apex moment, I sought to make a double album where artistic intent supersedes genre. I aimed to forge a central curated vision to tie together a sonically fearless, wild, and wide-ranging musical ambition with a tremendous cast of collaborators. And of course, there are many guitar solos.”

As stated, The Atlas Underground Flood is due Dec. 3 via Mom + Pop Music. Pre-orders are currently available here and you can check out the artwork and full track listing below.

Tom Morello, The Atlas Underground Flood Artwork + Track Listing

Mom + Pop

1. A Radical in the Family (feat. San Holo)

2. Human (feat. Barns Courtney)

3. Hard Times (feat. Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim Jones, and Chipotle Joe)

4. You’ll Get Yours (feat. X Ambassadors)

5. I Have Seen the Way (feat. Alex Lifeson, Kirk Hammett, and Dr. Fresch)

6. The Lost Cause (feat. Manchester Orchestra)

7. The Maze (feat. Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness)

8. Ride At Dawn (feat. BreakCode)

9. Raising Hell (feat. Ben Harper)

10. The Bachelor (feat. IDLES)

11. Parallels (feat. Jim James)

12. Warrior Spirit (feat. Rodrigo y Gabriela)