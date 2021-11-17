Tom Morello Reveals Three New Atlas Underground Tracks, Announces ‘Atlas Underground Flood’ Album
Tom Morello continues to remain busy working on new music, now revealing that another Atlas Underground album will arrive before the year concludes. And like its predecessor, this one is filled with plenty of special guests. In fact, Morello is previewing three new tracks with such guests as alt-rockers Barns Courtney, Ben Harper, Nathaniel Rateliff and rappers Jim Jones and Chipotle Joe.
The Atlas Underground Flood follows the recently released The Atlas Underground Fire and it's now on track to arrived Dec. 3 through Mom + Pop. The guest list is expansive with Rush's Alex Lifeson, Metallica's Kirk Hammett, Idles, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Manchester Orchestra, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, X Ambassadors and more set to rock alongside Morello.
One of the three new tracks released today (Nov. 17) is "Human," featuring Barns Courtney. With a catchy head-nodding beat, the singer belts that he's giving in to more animalistic instincts. Take a listen and check out the lyrics below:
Tom Morello featuring Barns Courtney, "Human"
Tom Morello Featuring Barns Courtney, "Human" Lyrics
Oh my god, I’m an animal
Oh my god, I’m ‘a have it all
I’m losing, I’m losing my way back to human
Hands up chief
Get the bit in your teeth
Or they never will remember your name
We fight fire with fire
Would you call me a liar
If I told you that I wasn’t afraid
Sweet as sweat
Are you feeling it yet
Yeah, long may your family reign
Better shake those hips
If there’s death on your lips
Or you never will be dancing again
Cannibalism
The modern religion
We’re riding a ticket to nowhere
And carry the vision
I do what I do to survive
Oh my God
I’m an animal
Oh my God
I’m ‘a have it all
I’m losing
I’m losing
My way back
To human
Oh my God
I’m an animal
Swear to God
It’s my curtain call
I’m losing
I’m losing
My way back
To human
Blood for blood
If you’re ready or not
Get your finger on the murder machine
And if faith is blind
In your enemy’s eyes
Then boy you better make ‘em believe
And cannibalism
The modern religion
We’re riding a ticket to nowhere
And carry the vision
I do what I do to survive
Oh my God
I’m an Animal
Oh my God
I’m ‘a have it all
I’m losing
I’m losing
My way back
To human
Oh my God
I’m an animal
Swear to God
It’s my curtain call
I’m losing
I’m losing
My way back
To human
Oh my God
I’m an Animal
Oh my God
I’m ‘a have it all
I’m losing
I’m losing
My way back
To human
Oh my God
I’m an animal
Swear to God
It’s my curtain call
I’m losing
I’m losing
My way back
To human
The second new track, "Raising Hell," is a more somber offering, pairing Morello with singer-songwriter Ben Harper for a more strummy guitar track that eventually picks up steam with a steady beat added after the first verse. Check out the visualizer video and lyrics below.
Tom Morello featuring Ben Harper, "Raising Hell"
Tom Morello featuring Ben Harper, "Raising Hell" Lyrics
Summer’s past and winter’s gone
Sabbath blastin’ in headphones
I played ‘em all and woke up with a song
Well I fell in love with a drunken friend
At a South By Show with REM
Staggered down the road in last night’s clothes
But I had to see the rainbow for myself
And I had to put some platinum on my shelf
And it’s 1, 2, 3, 4
Rusty chain holds me to shore
5, 6, 7, 8
Sunset floods when the levee breaks on me
Oh, on me, on me, oh, on me
Oh well, I’m still raising hell
Well I shake my faith in Marshall stacks
Feedback, Fender, skinny slacks
All around the globe, beside The Boss
And the hornet’s buzzing in my head
Like fascists in the government
The powers change but we still pay the cost
And the road is always paved with shooting stars
And the time is now, decide who you are
And it’s 1, 2, 3, 4
Rusty chain holds me to shore
5, 6, 7, 8
Sunset floods when the levee breaks on me
Oh, on me, on me, oh, on me
Oh well, I’m still raising hell
And it’s 1, 2, 3, 4
Rusty chain holds me to shore
5, 6, 7, 8
Sunset floods when the levee breaks
On me oh, on me, oh on me
Oh well, I’m still raising hell
Oh me
Oh well, I’m still raising hell
And the third newly released song, "Hard Times," may be the most vibrant of the bunch, opening with Morello's wailing guitar and a funky beat that pushes the song forward. Alt-rock hero Nathaniel Rateliff joins rappers Jim Jones and Chipotle Joe on the track. Get a listen to the song in the player below.
Tom Morello featuring Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim Jones + Chipotle Joe, "Hard Times"
As for the new set, which comes hot on the heels of The Atlas Underground Fire, it was primarily born out of the many collaborations and songwriting sessions that the guitarist was involved in during the pandemic's 2020 lockdown.
"The Atlas Underground Flood finishes what The Atlas Underground Fire started," says Morello. "Fire and Flood are my London Calling. Admiring The Clash at their apex moment, I sought to make a double album where artistic intent supersedes genre. I aimed to forge a central curated vision to tie together a sonically fearless, wild, and wide-ranging musical ambition with a tremendous cast of collaborators. And of course, there are many guitar solos.”
As stated, The Atlas Underground Flood is due Dec. 3 via Mom + Pop Music. Pre-orders are currently available here and you can check out the artwork and full track listing below.
Tom Morello, The Atlas Underground Flood Artwork + Track Listing
1. A Radical in the Family (feat. San Holo)
2. Human (feat. Barns Courtney)
3. Hard Times (feat. Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim Jones, and Chipotle Joe)
4. You’ll Get Yours (feat. X Ambassadors)
5. I Have Seen the Way (feat. Alex Lifeson, Kirk Hammett, and Dr. Fresch)
6. The Lost Cause (feat. Manchester Orchestra)
7. The Maze (feat. Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness)
8. Ride At Dawn (feat. BreakCode)
9. Raising Hell (feat. Ben Harper)
10. The Bachelor (feat. IDLES)
11. Parallels (feat. Jim James)
12. Warrior Spirit (feat. Rodrigo y Gabriela)