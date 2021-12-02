Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello has shared another song from The Atlas Underground Flood album which is set to be released tomorrow (Dec. 3.)

Like Morello's preceding The Atlas Underground Fire, the musical styles are all over the map on the new album, with wide array of guest artists. The new track from Flood, "The Maze," has Something Corporate and Jack's Mannequin alum Andrew McMahon on vocals. It's a rolling melodic number with a soft emo feel. It's not a current-event-driven protest song but seems to be an ode, and promise, to a lost love.

Morello has previously said about the linked projects: "The Atlas Underground Flood finishes what The Atlas Underground Fire started. Fire and Flood are my London Calling. Admiring The Clash at their apex moment, I sought to make a double album where artistic intent supersedes genre. I aimed to forge a central curated vision to tie together a sonically fearless, wild, and wide-ranging musical ambition with a tremendous cast of collaborators. And of course, there are many guitar solos.”

Listen below to "The Maze" and check out the lyrics.

Tom Morello (ft. Andrew McMahon in The Wilderness)- "The Maze"

Tom Morello- "The Maze" Lyrics

I, I want you to know

That my heart was just an empty house

I almost sold, ’til you

You came to stay

And you filled every room with music then

You went away

And I keep getting turned around

You found a way in

I’ll find a way out

And I’ll be there to carry

All the love you’ve lost, yes I will carry

All your secrets with me to my grave

These oceans that we cross are where

Are where we learn to breath beneath the waves

Yeah, the walls of the heart are like the walls of a maze

Dreams don’t fail me now

If I open up the gates

Will you let your guard down

For years in this museum

We were sleeping in a work of art

That caged us in

And we keep getting turned around

You found a way in

I’ll find a way out

And I’ll be there to carry

All the love you’ve lost, yes I will carry

All your secrets with me to my grave

These oceans that we cross are where

Are where we learn to breath beneath the waves

Yeah, the walls of the heart are like the walls of a maze

All the love you’ve lost, yes I will carry

All your secrets with me to my grave

These oceans that we cross are where

Are where we learn to breath beneath the waves

Yeah, the walls of the heart are like the walls of a maze

Hear some the previously released songs from The Atlas Underground Flood below. Full album available for download tomorrow (Dec. 3) from Mom + Pop records. Physical versions of the record can be purchased here.