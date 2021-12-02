Tom Morello Drops New ‘The Atlas Underground Flood’ Track With Andrew McMahon
Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello has shared another song from The Atlas Underground Flood album which is set to be released tomorrow (Dec. 3.)
Like Morello's preceding The Atlas Underground Fire, the musical styles are all over the map on the new album, with wide array of guest artists. The new track from Flood, "The Maze," has Something Corporate and Jack's Mannequin alum Andrew McMahon on vocals. It's a rolling melodic number with a soft emo feel. It's not a current-event-driven protest song but seems to be an ode, and promise, to a lost love.
Morello has previously said about the linked projects: "The Atlas Underground Flood finishes what The Atlas Underground Fire started. Fire and Flood are my London Calling. Admiring The Clash at their apex moment, I sought to make a double album where artistic intent supersedes genre. I aimed to forge a central curated vision to tie together a sonically fearless, wild, and wide-ranging musical ambition with a tremendous cast of collaborators. And of course, there are many guitar solos.”
Listen below to "The Maze" and check out the lyrics.
Tom Morello (ft. Andrew McMahon in The Wilderness)- "The Maze"
Tom Morello- "The Maze" Lyrics
I, I want you to know
That my heart was just an empty house
I almost sold, ’til you
You came to stay
And you filled every room with music then
You went away
And I keep getting turned around
You found a way in
I’ll find a way out
And I’ll be there to carry
All the love you’ve lost, yes I will carry
All your secrets with me to my grave
These oceans that we cross are where
Are where we learn to breath beneath the waves
Yeah, the walls of the heart are like the walls of a maze
Dreams don’t fail me now
If I open up the gates
Will you let your guard down
For years in this museum
We were sleeping in a work of art
That caged us in
And we keep getting turned around
You found a way in
I’ll find a way out
And I’ll be there to carry
All the love you’ve lost, yes I will carry
All your secrets with me to my grave
These oceans that we cross are where
Are where we learn to breath beneath the waves
Yeah, the walls of the heart are like the walls of a maze
All the love you’ve lost, yes I will carry
All your secrets with me to my grave
These oceans that we cross are where
Are where we learn to breath beneath the waves
Yeah, the walls of the heart are like the walls of a maze
Hear some the previously released songs from The Atlas Underground Flood below. Full album available for download tomorrow (Dec. 3) from Mom + Pop records. Physical versions of the record can be purchased here.
