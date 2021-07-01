Former Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson recently revealed that he's working on a guitar-driven, collaborative song with Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and Metallica's Kirk Hammett.

All three guitarists are adding their unique playing styles to the upcoming track that came about because of a virtual "guitar summit" in which the trio of influential rockers participated. Morello is taking the lead on gathering the recordings and assembling the track.

"I think this is a project that he's working on with a bunch of different musicians," Lifeson told UCR on Wednesday (June 30). "I don't really know what the future holds for it, but I really loved doing it."

He continued, "[Morello] said, Put whatever you want on it — the more, the merrier.' He was going to give it to Kirk Hammett, and Kirk was going to do the same thing."

But rock fans expecting a heavy song from the three performers could be in for a surprise. The Rush icon said he contributed some guitar parts that deviate from the scope of each musician's respective band.

"Being the contrarian, I did all of [these other styles], not just heavy rock stuff," Lifeson added. "We were all talking to each other while we were doing it, and we just had such a riot. I sent my stuff in, and it went to Kirk then, and he sent his stuff in."

It's unclear when the collaborative track will emerge, but it certainly gives hard rock guitar fans something they can look forward to in the future.