Who Is Ryan Goff, Rob Zombie’s Fill-In Drummer on Tour With Marilyn Manson?

Those attending the "Freaks on Parade" tour featuring co-headliners Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson may have noticed a new face behind Rob Zombie's drumkit. For those wondering, that new drummer is Ryan Goff, who previously lent a hand on drums to some of the material from Zombie's last album, The Great Satan.

Who Is Ryan Goff, Rob Zombie's New Drummer?

Though he may be new to Zombie fans, Ryan Goff has a pretty established history.

A majority of his previous work came with the Portland, Maine-based hardcore outfit Cruel Hand. The band arrived on the music scene in 2006 and they've issued five studio albums. Their most recent album came in 2016 with Your World Won't Listen, but they've since issued the 2021 EP, Dark Side of the Cage.

In addition, Goff has also played with Wain in recent years. The punk outfit issued their debut EP Sleep, Medicine, Laughter in 2024.

But his big break appeared to have come when he was invited to provide additional drumming on The Great Satan album.

Upon the record's release, Goff noted, "Between 2024-2025, I recorded additional drums for @robzombieofficial ‘s new album The Great Satan. It was an absolute honor to be part of this one and to bring these songs to life from behind the kit. Now it’s finally here, SO TURN IT UP LOUD AND LET ME KNOW WHAT YOU THINK!" He also shouted out producer Zeuss, whom he credited for the "opportunity."

What Does This Mean for Ginger Fish?

It currently remains unclear what happened with Ginger Fish, who had joined Zombie's band in 2011 after making his name in the rock world as part of Marilyn Manson's band.

Rob Zombie's Wikipedia page lists Goff as one of the frontman's band members, indicating a lineup change was made in July 2026 though no announcement of Fish's split with the band had been revealed.

Loudwire has reached out to a representative for Rob Zombie seeking further clarification, but no response was received at press time.

On Goff's socials, he's listing himself as a "fill-in" drummer for Zombie, sharing that he'll be on board for the summer run of shows. Goff has provided videos of himself drumming on the current tour through his Instagram account.

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The current "Freaks on Parade" run features Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson with support from The Hu and Orgy. Dates are currently scheduled through Sept. 20 in Concord, Calif. Ticketing information and a full listing of dates can be found through Rob Zombie's website.

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