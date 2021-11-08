One of the strongest points of Sabaton is their live show, and fans will soon get a double dose of standout performances all in the new, limited-edition double-DVD/Blu-Ray celebrating The Great Show and The 20th Anniversary Show.

Both concerts will filmed during the band's 2019-2020 touring with special guest performers coming on board to make for memorable sets. And fans will be able to get their hands on this special collection Nov. 19 through Nuclear Blast.

The 20th Anniversary Show had the band playing a special two-hour headline concert in front of 75,000 fans at Germany's Wacken Open Air Festival. The show, taking place Aug. 1, 2019, actually marked the 20th anniversary date of the band's formation.

For the greater part of the Wacken concert, Sabaton commandeered the festival’s two main stages, the side-by-side-and-connected Faster and Harder Stages, becoming the first artist in Wacken's 30-year history to utilize both stages simultaneously in this way. Vocalist Joakim Brodén, guitarists Chris Rörland and Tommy Johansson, drummer Hannes Van Dahl, and the 20-voice Great War Choir, fitted out in a variety of military uniforms, performed on the Faster Stage.

At the same time on the Harder Stage, bassist Pär Sundström welcomed back previous Sabaton members Thobbe Englund and Rikard Sundén/guitars, Daniel Mÿhr/keyboards and Daniel Mulback/drums - all nine musicians, plus the choir, giving an intense and impassioned en masse performance. Sabaton was also joined by the internationally acclaimed GRAMMY-nominated virtuoso cellist Tina Guo for the encore.

Meanwhile, The Great Show was recorded during a sold-out performance on Jan. 26, 2020 at the O2 Arena in Prague, with a different setlist than the one captured at Wacken, providing viewers with an even broader spectrum of material to take in. The Great Show reunited Sabaton with Apocalyptica, who provided a fiery orchestral backing to several of Sabaton’s songs.

There will only be 9000 of each show created, with fans able to purchase them individually or bundled together as The Great Show Stage Collector's Edition box set (limited to 5000 copies) that also comes with a building bricks version of the Sabaton stage (see below).

Check out a trailer for Sabaton's 20th Anniversary Show live from Wacken in 2019 below. The band has also provided fans with an exhilarating performance of "Great War" that can be viewed below.

Pre-orders for The Great Show / 20th Anniversary Show collection can be found here.

Sabaton, "The Great War" (Live)

Sabaton "20th Anniversary Show" Live at Wacken 2019 Trailer

Sabaton, The 20th Anniversary Show Artwork + Track Listing

Ghost Division

Winged Hussars

Resist and Bite

Fields of Verdun (with Thobbe Englund)

Shiroyama (with Thobbe Englund)

The Red Baron

The Price of a Mile

Bismarck

The Lion From The North

Carolus Rex

40:1

The Last Stand

The Lost Battalion

Drum Battle (Hannes Van Dahl vs. Daniel Mullback)

Far From The Flame

Panzerkampf

Night Witches

The Art of War

82nd All The Way

Great War

Attero Dominatus

Encore:

Primo Victoria

Swedish Pagans (with Tina Guo)

To Hell And Back (with Tina Guo)

Sabaton, The Great Show Artwork + Track Listing

Ghost Division

Great War

The Attack Of The Dead Men

Seven Pillars of Wisdom

The Los Battalion

The Red Baron

The Last Stand

Far from the Flame

Night Witches

Angels Calling (with Apocalyptica)

The Price Of A Mile (with Apocalyptica)

The Lion From The North (with Apocalyptica)

Carolus Rex (with Apocalyptica)

Encore:

Primo Victoria

Bismarck

Swedish Pagans

To Hell And Back