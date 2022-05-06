Three Days Grace's brand new album Explosions is out today (May 6), but thanks to Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, we have a bit of news regarding former frontman Adam Gontier. The vocalist recently reconciled with drummer Neil Sanderson, and he's shared the backstory behind their meeting.

Gontier, who's now the singer for Saint Asonia, left Three Days Grace in 2013 after releasing four records together. During a 2016 interview, the singer admitted that he still kept in touch with most of his former bandmates, except for Sanderson. "I don't necessarily talk to Neil at all," he said. "I don't really have any need or desire to talk to Neil ever again."

However, the two evidently buried the hatchet back in March, according to a post Gontier shared on his Instagram of the two sitting together and smiling.

"What a fantastic day! Finally sat down and broke bread with [Sanderson]. It's been about 10 years since we've seen each other," the vocalist wrote in the caption. "A lot has changed, but what hasn't changed is everything we've been through over the years. We've shared stuff that most people only dream about. And I'll never take that for granted. It's an amazing thing when life comes full circle, and things play out in a positive light. Love ya bud. See ya again soon."

Gontier spoke with Gonzalez for an upcoming Guest DJ slot on Loudwire Nights — which will air Thursday, May 12 — and during the chat, he detailed their reunion.

"It sounds awfully contradicting, doesn't it? Over the years, we had our differences, and I feel like that goes with most bands and friendships that are that close," the singer said. "I think both of us realized that life is pretty short, I mean time flies by before you. It's definitely too short to hold grudges and that sort of thing, so over the last year and a bit, we sort of opened the communication lines just a little bit — texting each other back and forth, checking in on each other's families and stuff like that."

Gontier added that Sanderson had been in the Nashville area for a bit of time, so the duo decided to meet up.

"We've always been pretty tight, and I guess 20 years of being super tight and in the same close quarters for so long kind of just ran its course. But I think we both just needed a few years to just sort of do our own thing, and that's what we did," he continued.

It's great to see them bury the hatchet!

Saint Asonia — which also features Mike Mushok (guitar), Cale Gontier (bass) and Cody Watkins (drums) — just dropped their new single "Above It All," which comes off their Introvert EP that will be released July on Spinefarm. Pre-order your copy here.

If you're interested in hearing more details about Three Days Grace's new album Explosions, tune into Loudwire Nights tonight at 7PM ET tonight (May 6) to hear an interview with Brad Walst, as well as half of the new record.

Loudwire Nights with Toni Gonzalez airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.