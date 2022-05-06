Saint Asonia Uplift Through Challenging Times With Anthemic ‘Above It All,’ Announce New EP

Times are tough but Saint Asonia have just released a new anthem aimed to uplift as we all face these challenging times. "Above It All" arrives just as the band has announced plans to release a new seven-track EP titled Introvert this summer.

"Above It All" is an anthemic track bolstered by gritty guitars and pounding beats and it serves as the second song to come from their new EP, following last year's rocked up cover of The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights." A Justin Reich-directed video for the song can be seen below.

Singer Adam Gontier says of the new song, "'Above It All' is about rising above all the chaos, negativity, judgment and living the life you want to, not the life that is expected of you by others."

He adds, "The song was written during the first lockdown in Canada after COVID hit. None of us had ever been through anything like this in our lifetimes and no one really knew how we as a society should act and deal with a global pandemic. I really felt it gave people a great opportunity to search inside themselves about how best to deal with these crazy circumstances and choose how they want to live their lives coming out of this."

As stated, the song is featured on the band's new Introvert EP, which is due July 1 through Spinefarm. Check out the artwork and track listing below. Pre-orders are currently available here.

Saint Asonia, "Above It All"

Saint Asonia, Introvert EP Artwork + Track Listing

"Above It All"

"Better Late Than Never"

"Chew Me Up"

"So What"

"Left Behind"

"Bite the Bullet"

"Blinding Lights"