Saint Asonia Rock Up Cover of The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’

"Blinding Lights" was a huge hit for pop star The Weeknd, and lightning could possibly strike twice as Saint Asonia have put their own stamp on the song, giving it a rock makeover.

Singer Adam Gontier captures the soulful vulnerability of The Weeknd's original within the early part of the song, before the band truly kicks in and lets the singer's vocals power through a soaring chorus.

"It's always interesting deciding on a song to cover," says Gontier about their choice of cover. "In this case, I just wanted to do something that people wouldn't necessarily expect. I mean, any way you look at it, 'Blinding Lights' is a GREAT song. It was fun to give it our flavor, and add our style to it. Also, both we and The Weeknd are Canadian, specifically from the Toronto area, so that made it even sweeter. We're all pumped with how it turned out. It hits hard."

"Blinding Lights" initially topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart after its 2019 release. The song appeared on The Weeknd's After Hours album and has become one of his signature tracks. It's been certified eight times platinum in the U.S. as a single, so taking on such a hugely popular and ingrained in popular culture track is no small task. But a great song can translate across genres and Saint Asonia seem primed for success with their rock radio ready version of the song. Have a listen below and if you like what you hear, the track is available at this location.

Spinefarm

Saint Asonia most recently released their Flawed Design album in 2019, but are currently in between records. The band continues to work on new music with an album expected to arrive in 2022.

Saint Asonia, "Blinding Lights" (The Weeknd Cover)