Theory of a Deadman + Skillet Reveal 2023 Co-Headline Tour Dates With Saint Asonia

As 2022 winds down, the 2023 tour season is starting to fill up, and one of early 2023's top touring bills figures to be the co-headlining trek featuring Theory of a Deadman and Skillet. The two veteran bands will be hitting the road with Saint Asonia supporting, making for one great night of rock.

The "Rock Resurrection Tour" kicks off Feb. 17 in Gary, Indiana, heading east before circling back across the country for the tour's conclusion March 26 in Los Angeles. All of the dates, cities and venues can be seen toward the bottom of this post.

“We’re super stoked to be touring with our good friends in Skillet and Saint Asonia this winter,” shares Theory of a Deadman’s frontman Tyler Connolly. “We’re also really looking forward to playing new material for our fans!!”

"We are so excited to be touring with our friends from Theory again!," says Skillet's John Cooper. "It’s been several years since our last tour together, and this time we are also joined by our friends in Saint Asonia. We are looking forward to kicking off 2023 the right way by joining forces for a super-charged rock show! Panheads get ready!"

Theory of a Deadman recently released their new song "Dinosaur," which at current serves as a stand-alone single, but could eventually be part of their next studio album. Skillet, meanwhile, are touring in support of their early 2022 album, Dominion. Saint Asonia have divvied up their 2022 output between two EPs, Introvert and Extrovert, with the second EP set to drop this Friday (Nov. 18).

The artist presale will being tomorrow (Nov. 15) while other presales will follow on Wednesday and Thursday at 10AM local time. The general public on sale will be this Friday (Nov. 18) at 10AM local time. You can get your tickets through either Theory of a Deadman or Skillet's websites.

Theory of a Deadman + Skillet With Saint Asonia 2023 Tour

Feb. 17 — Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Live

Feb. 18 — Green Bay, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center

Feb. 19 — East Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt

Feb. 21 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom Club Stage

Feb. 22 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

Feb. 24 — Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena - Theater

Feb. 25 — Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner

Feb. 26 — Bangor, Maine @ Cross Insurance Center

Feb. 28 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom **

March 1 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Main Street Armory

March 3 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

March 4 — Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino - Theatre

March 5 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ AJB Music Center

March 7 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl **

March 8 — Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

March 10 — St Louis, Mo. @ The Factory

March 11 — Springfield, Mo. @ Shrine Mosque

March 12 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theater

March 14 — Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center

March 15 — Dallas, Texas @ The Factory

March 17 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Midland Theatre

March 18 — Omaha, Neb. @ Baxter Arena

March 19 — Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

March 21 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl **

March 22 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ First Arizona Federal Theater

March 24 — Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort – Grand Theatre

March 25 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live

March 26 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

** no Skillet

