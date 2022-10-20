Theory of a Deadman Return to Rock Form With Cautionary Tale ‘Dinosaur’

Theory of a Deadman are back with new music, and this new song has a definite bite. Having leaned a poppier direction in recent years, the band drops a cautionary tale called "Dinosaur" that delivers with plenty of rock swagger while serving as a warning call for the human race.

Singer Tyler Connolly belts out his prediction in the lyrics, “Hey kids, boys and girls / Now we’ve really done it, it’s the end of the world / Now, we’re going out, going out like the dinosaur." While that's definitely a darker sentiment, the music accompanying that thought is anything but, with the band utilizing a catchy swing to deliver that feeling of this being a more celebratory end.

“‘Dinosaur’ takes us back to our roots with this riff-driven rocker,” shares Connolly. “To me, it feels like it could fit on any of our albums, but I will say if you like the old Theory of a Deadman, you’ll love the new Theory of a Deadman.”

“Rock is where we made our bed for all these years,” adds guitarist Dave Brenner. “It’s been a while since we had an up-tempo in-your-face track like this – and it felt good.”

At present, "Dinosaur" is a stand-alone single, coming clearly after the promotion of the band's 2020 album, Say Nothing. It also feels more on the harder rock side of the band's sound, with energetic guitars pulsing through your speakers.

The track was produced by Martin Terefe, and it's possible this could eventually lead to the announcement of their next album. But for now, take a closer look at the lyrics and listen to the song below, while you can now pick up the track here. The band also recently debuted the track live during their appearance at Aftershock 2022 in Sacramento, Fan-shot footage of that performance can be viewed below.

Theory of a Deadman, "Dinosaur" Lyrics

Whatever happened to humanity

Ya we’ve driven ourselves to insanity

We all human waste in a race to the finish

Now we know that we’re all gonna get it Do something stupid like some dumb ass kids

Hiding in the dark hunting down our friends

We all Lord of the flies till the very end

Now we know that we’re all gonna get it Whoa 20 24 hours to go Hey kids boys and girls

Now we’ve really done it it’s the end of the world

Cuz hey kids we were warned

Tonight we’re going out going out like the dinosaur Hoping heaven gonna let you in

But ya god is wondering where ya been

When idiocracy is all there is

Now we know that we’re all gonna get it Carl Sagan rollin in his grave

We all lie to ourselves saying it’s just a phase

Ya. We’re all fucked ya we can’t be saved

Now we know that we’re all gonna get it Whoa 10-9 hours to go Hey kids boys and girls

Now we’ve really done it it’s the end of the world so

Pray big oh my lord

Now we better run better run

Come with me, now we’re free

Let’s all just purge the ending

Cuz hey kids we were warned

Tonight we’re going out going out like the dinosaur Whoa only 1 minute to go Hey kids boys and girls

Now we’ve really done it its the end of the world so

Pray big oh my lord

Now we better run better run

Come with me, now were free

Lets all just purge the ending

Cuz hey kids we were warned

Tonight we’re going out going out like the dinosaur

Theory of a Deadman, "Dinosaur"

Theory of a Deadman, "Dinosaur" (Live Debut at Aftershock 2022)