Theory of a Deadman Return to Rock Form With Cautionary Tale ‘Dinosaur’
Theory of a Deadman are back with new music, and this new song has a definite bite. Having leaned a poppier direction in recent years, the band drops a cautionary tale called "Dinosaur" that delivers with plenty of rock swagger while serving as a warning call for the human race.
Singer Tyler Connolly belts out his prediction in the lyrics, “Hey kids, boys and girls / Now we’ve really done it, it’s the end of the world / Now, we’re going out, going out like the dinosaur." While that's definitely a darker sentiment, the music accompanying that thought is anything but, with the band utilizing a catchy swing to deliver that feeling of this being a more celebratory end.
At present, "Dinosaur" is a stand-alone single, coming clearly after the promotion of the band's 2020 album, Say Nothing. It also feels more on the harder rock side of the band's sound, with energetic guitars pulsing through your speakers.
The track was produced by Martin Terefe, and it's possible this could eventually lead to the announcement of their next album. But for now, take a closer look at the lyrics and listen to the song below, while you can now pick up the track here. The band also recently debuted the track live during their appearance at Aftershock 2022 in Sacramento, Fan-shot footage of that performance can be viewed below.
Theory of a Deadman, "Dinosaur" Lyrics
Whatever happened to humanity
Ya we’ve driven ourselves to insanity
We all human waste in a race to the finish
Now we know that we’re all gonna get it
Do something stupid like some dumb ass kids
Hiding in the dark hunting down our friends
We all Lord of the flies till the very end
Now we know that we’re all gonna get it
Whoa 20 24 hours to go
Hey kids boys and girls
Now we’ve really done it it’s the end of the world
Cuz hey kids we were warned
Tonight we’re going out going out like the dinosaur
Hoping heaven gonna let you in
But ya god is wondering where ya been
When idiocracy is all there is
Now we know that we’re all gonna get it
Carl Sagan rollin in his grave
We all lie to ourselves saying it’s just a phase
Ya. We’re all fucked ya we can’t be saved
Now we know that we’re all gonna get it
Whoa 10-9 hours to go
Hey kids boys and girls
Now we’ve really done it it’s the end of the world so
Pray big oh my lord
Now we better run better run
Come with me, now we’re free
Let’s all just purge the ending
Cuz hey kids we were warned
Tonight we’re going out going out like the dinosaur
Whoa only 1 minute to go
Hey kids boys and girls
Now we’ve really done it its the end of the world so
Pray big oh my lord
Now we better run better run
Come with me, now were free
Lets all just purge the ending
Cuz hey kids we were warned
Tonight we’re going out going out like the dinosaur