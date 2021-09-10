Guitar Virtuoso Sammy Boller Announces Fall 2021 U.S. Tour

Guitar virtuoso Sammy Boller is working his way out from the shadows of the pandemic and will hit the road on a headlining October tour, showcasing his unique tapping abilities and shred skills in support of his 2020 debut, Kingdom of the Sun.

The record was released in March of 2020, right as the world began to shutter in the early onset of the coronavirus pandemic and Boller resurfaced earlier this year with a new single, "Ritual Lights," which he performed live for the first time ever on Loudwire's Instagram (see video below).

Now, fans in the U.S. will have the opportunity to see Boller in a more proper live setting, with 11 dates on the books from Oct. 15 through Oct. 30.

"I’m so excited to get back on the road and play Kingdom of the Sun live for the first time since its release. The guys and I have missed the stage so much and have some great surprises planned for the tour. We can’t wait to get back at it and see the songs come to life on the road," said Boller of the upcoming trek.

See the complete list of stops below and for tickets, head here.

Sammy Boller Performs on Loudwire's Instagram

Sammy Boller 2021 U.S Tour Dates

Sammy Boller

Oct. 15 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Pike Room

Oct. 17 – Youngstown, Ohio @ Westside Bowl

Oct. 18 – Mechanicsburg, Pa. @ Lovedraft’s Brewing Co.

Oct. 19 – Providence, R.I. @ Alchemy

Oct. 20 – Manchester, N.H. @ Jewel

Oct. 22 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Sovereign Smoke House

Oct. 23 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Scandals Live

Oct. 25 – Vienna, Va. @ Jammin Java

Oct. 26 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Open Chord

Oct. 27 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

Oct. 30 – Chicago, Ill. @ WC Social Club