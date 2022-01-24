Sammy Hagar is looking forward to the summer touring season, booking shows with his band The Circle and taking out special guests George Thorogood & the Destroyers for what promises to be a good time.

“A tour this size has been a long time coming and it's definitely going to be worth the wait," says Hagar. "The Circle and I are super excited and ready to throw the party of the year with George Thorogood. We're going to take the music and party to a whole new level — 'Crazy Times' is an understatement."

The "Crazy Times" trek gets underway June 10 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and includes five June dates before picking up again in mid-August through early September at which point the run will conclude on Sept. 10 in Irvine, California. See the full list of cities, venues and dates posted below.

Tickets for the run will go on sale to the general public this Friday (Jan. 28) at 10AM local time. Redhead Fan Club Members will also be privy to a pre-sale ticketing option starting tomorrow (Jan. 25) at 10AM local time. For additional ticketing information visit Hagar's Red Rocker website and you can also get tickets via the tour promoter Live Nation.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle / George Thorogood & the Destroyers 2022 Tour Dates

Live Nation Live Nation loading...

June 10 - Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

June 11 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 13 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

June 15 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

June 16 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 23 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 24 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 26 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 1 - Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sept. 7 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 9 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre