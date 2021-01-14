After the death of a musician as iconic as Eddie Van Halen, it can be tricky to come up with ways to appropriately honor their legacy. Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony did say, however, that they would participate in a tribute concert if one is held to celebrate the late guitar hero.

"It's gotta happen. Of course it's gonna happen," Hagar told New York's Q104.3. "No one's really connected all the dots with everyone involved, but I have been told, and I have read interviews with various people involved — with Wolfie [Van Halen] and Valerie [Bertinelli] and Eddie's wife that he was married to at the time — they all said as soon as this is over, we're gonna get everybody together and do a tribute or whatever."

"Just a 'thank you,' a goodbye, a send-off. And that's an absolute must. I don't care if it takes 10 years — that will happen," he continued. "And if we're available to do it, we'll do it."

"We've got to celebrate the music — so much good music," Anthony added.

Watch the full interview below.

While a tribute concert may be in order and would be a respectful way to pay homage to EVH, don't expect Van Halen to ever go on tour again. Wolfgang Van Halen has shot down rumors that he will carry on in the band in his father's place on more than one occasion, declaring that there is no Van Halen without Eddie Van Halen.

Sammy Hagar + Michael Anthony Interview with Q104.3