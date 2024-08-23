Scorpions Cancel Five Shows in Germany, Release Statement

In a new statement, German rock legends Scorpions have just announced the cancelation of five shows in their home country.

Guitarist Mathias Jabs, who has been with the group since 1978, sustained an injury which "requires surgery and subsequent rehabilitation," according to a post on Scorpions' social media pages (seen below).

The impacted dates were the last scheduled stops on the band's Love at First Sting 40th anniversary tour.

Statement From Scorpions

In addition to noting the aforementioned injury, Scorpions issued a complete statement, which refers to Jabs' injury as an "accident." No other details about the nature of the injury have been provided.

The statement reads,

We deeply regret, especially Matthias Jabs, that due to the accident of our friend and SCORPIONS lead guitarist, the five concerts on our German tour cannot take place in September as planned and we will work closely with the tour organizer to announce new information as soon as possible. We kindly ask for your understanding from all our fans, all the Rock Believers in Germany who were looking forward to the shows with us.

Loudwire wishes Jabs a quick and full recovery.

The Canceled Dates

The five affected tour dates, all in Germany, fall between Sept. 11 and 20.

Sept. 11 - Nuremberg, Germany @ Arena Nurnberger Versicherung

Sept. 13 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

Sept. 15 - Leipzig, Germany @ Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Sept. 18 - Cologne, Germany @ LANXESS Arena

Sept. 20 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

Scorpions' most recent show, which took place on Aug. 1, was at Germany's Wacken Open Air Festival. They played 18 songs and even welcomed fellow German icon Doro Pesch onstage during "Big City Nights."