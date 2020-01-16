Scorpions Announce 2020 Las Vegas Residency With Queensryche

In case you haven't had your dose of rock and roll in Sin City yet, here's another chance. Scorpions have just announced a 2020 residency in Las Vegas with Queensryche, dubbed Sin City Nights.

The residency will take place at Planet Hollywood Resort's Zappos Theater on the Las Vegas Strip, and kicks off July 4. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 24 at 10am PST.

"We're looking very much forward to share some wild 'Sin City nights' with all of you on the famous Strip," said Scorpions frontman Klaus Meine. "Let's get ready for the Sting!!!!"

This year marks 55 years since the legendary German rock band formed in Hanover. Since residencies in Vegas appear to be the new trend among classic rock acts, and Scoprions have toured with Queensryche in the past, the nine-date series of shows seems fitting. Watch a trailer for the run below.

Other rockers playing residencies in Vegas this year include Aerosmith, David Lee Roth and Billy Idol.

Scorpions' latest album, Return to Forever, was released in 2015, and was the last to feature former drummer James Kottak before he was replaced by Motorhead's Mikkey Dee. In December, guitarist Matthias Jabs confirmed in an interview that the band recruited Metallica and Slipknot producer Greg Fidelman for their next studio release.

Live Nation / Caesar's Entertainment