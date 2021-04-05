The tributes to late Nirvana icon Kurt Cobain continue to mount each year on the anniversary of his death. One of the latest to arrive is a new Kurt Cobain augmented reality mural by artist D.S. Bradford as part of his AR Music Icon Series.

This new art piece can aptly be found "on the muddy banks" of the Wishkah River in Aberdeen, Washington near the Kurt Cobain Under the Bridge memorial. Bradford offers the coordinates 46.984256, -123.805504 for those in the area to view this tribute to Cobain utilizing their mobile devices.

Once a visitor reaches the location of the coordinates, the portal can be accessed by the click of a button. In this case, the Cobain mural can be viewed here once in the designated area. This piece features Cobain with a lyrical passage from Nirvana's "All Apologies."

No app needs to be downloaded. These experiences happen in the browser of mobile devices. For those not able to travel to the "muddy banks of the Wishkah" to check out this augmented reality art piece, have a look below.

D.S. Bradford Augmented Reality Kurt Cobain Mural

DSBradford.com

Bradford, a lifelong music fan, has also coordinated other augmented reality murals around the world, choosing to salute artists that served as inspiration to him in his youth. Fans can check his AR Music Icons Series site for coordinates to find a John Lennon mural in New York, a Chris Cornell mural in Seattle, a Prince mural in Minnesota, a David Bowie mural in London, a System of a Down mural in Los Angeles and a Janis Joplin mural in San Francisco.

Bradford says, "The individual experience of viewing works of art is personal. This is even more so in public. Think about the environment, the temperature of a particular day you are taking in sights. What you may feel one day, may be completely different the next, based entirely upon the weather, the smells, the people around you, or anything else personally experienced on a given day. All of these factors affect experiences in some way. It’s the same with music. The artists and their songs mean different things to different people and have brought so much to the world. There is beauty in the world that we can’t see, until we are made aware, and open our eyes."

Kurt Cobain died on April 5, 1994. During his life, Nirvana released three studio albums - Bleach, Nevermind and In Utero, with Nevermind often being credited with the explosion of the grunge movement in music. Though their collective output spanned just five years, Nirvana's impact made them a first ballot Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee in 2014.