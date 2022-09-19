Serj Tankian Debuts New Song Through AR Experience, Announces 2022 EP

Serj Tankian is ready to take his music experience to the next level. The System of a Down vocalist is prepping a new EP titled Perplex Cities, and each song off the upcoming set will be made available via a free augmented reality experience, including the track "Pop Imperialism" that can be tested out in AR via the Arloopa app now.

Tankian's Perplex Cities EP is a five-song set and finds the singer treading new ground musically. “This whole collection of songs within Perplex Cities is a completely different sound than what I’ve done before. More electronic, subtle and deeper in terms of its layers of presentation musically," says the singer. "Perplex Cities gives off an aura that is unique and unlike my previous releases."

Over the course of the next four weeks, a new track will be offered in augmented reality weekly via the Arloopa app. Via the app, he'll appear in the same space as the listener-viewer to explain the music and listen along. Get a teaser of that experience below. Perplex Cities will be released in full on Oct. 21 via Serjical Strike.

“I’m always trying to create new and interesting ways to connect with people via my music," says Tankian. "We made some amazing videos for the last EP Elasticity, so I wanted to try something different for Perplex Cities. I love the idea of appearing in the room with someone listening to my music. It’s intimate, fun, and different.”

Serj Tankian, "Perplex Cities" Arloopa Experience Demo

Serj Tankian, Perplex Cities EP Artwork + Track List

Pop Imperialism

The Race

I Spoke Up

Rumi Loves His Cars

Forgive Me Father

In other Tankian news, the musician is debuting new paintings at Stephanie’s Gallery in the Los Angeles area beginning Oct. 9. The exhibition is titled “Shapeshift – a dynamic dive into diversity” and extends through Nov. 1. As with his previous artworks, each of these new paintings will be accompanied by a musical score that corresponds with the paint on canvas and made accessible via the same Arloopa app.

On April 29 of next year, fans of Tankian will also be treated to a unique concert with the debut of “Invocations” at The Soraya in Northridge, California. Composed and performed by Serj, these new works are symphonic, operatic, emotive and will bring the CSUN Symphony, ethnic instrumentalists and a variety of diverse vocalists including Tankian together on stage with a choir for this very special evening of live musical performance. Tickets for this concert are available HERE.