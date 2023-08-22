What would System of a Down's Serj Tankian sound like singing the Slipknot classic "Wait and Bleed?" With AI (artificial intelligence) to inform us, it's a question we'd be better off not having the answer to because our beloved Serj is not a good fit for the 'Knot!

In the past, we've highlighted some genuinely great AI covers and ones that are downright comical, and now it's time to dive into one that just doesn't work.

Even in a world of pure imagination, this one is a bit of a tough sell.

System's Tankian and Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor both have an erratic quality to their vocal deliveries and are capable of discharging honey-throated cleans amid their more feral, enraged barks, howls and snarls. But that does not make them interchangeable, at least not in the case of Tankian tackling Slipknot material.

Barely recognizable as the smash hit off Slipknot's self-titled 199 debut, Tankian sounds, at times, like some drunk psycho shouting at a karaoke bar, clearing the room and robbing bartenders of tips for at least the next hour until new patrons walk through the doors.

READ MORE: Serj Tankian Calls Out Imagine Dragons for Booking Concert in Azerbaijan

What this AI rendition of Slipknot highlights is just how much of an irreplaceable beast Taylor is, even if he did recently say he'd help the band find his successor if he ever decided to step away from the group while the rest of his bandmates carry on.

For all your AI haters, detractors and naysayers out there, you can notch this one as a victory against our eventual computer overlords.

Listen to the AI cover directly below.

AI Serj Tankian Sings Slipknot's "Wait and Bleed"

10 Ridiculous Metal Covers of Classic Songs Here are 10 ridiculous metal cover versions of classic songs. In the list below, you can read about the original tune first, with each song entry followed by the info about its corresponding ridiculous metal cover. Are you ready? (Click on the listen links to hear any version.)