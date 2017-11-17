Chris Jericho’s Rock ’N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea is Y2J’s visionary take on combining the worlds of rock and wrestling with a once in a lifetime vacation experience and it's coming for you to enjoy in 2018.

On this unique cruise adventure you’ll enjoy live band performances, outrageous artist-hosted activities and be witness to the first ever Sea of Honor tournament where over a dozen of your favorite Ring of Honor wrestlers compete for glory! Join Master of Ceremonies Chris Jericho, hosts Jim Ross and Jerry the King Lawler, Mick Foley, Diamond Dallas Page, comedian Ron Funches and so many more of your favorite wrestlers on Chris Jericho’s Rock ’N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea, Miami to Nassau, Oct. 27-31, 2018!

The lineup is jam packed with the best of the best in rock, wrestling, comedy and even podcasts. Sail away with your favorite wrestling legends like Mick Foley and Ricky The Dragon Steamboat, rockers like Fozzy and Kyng, comedians Ron Funches and Jim Breuer and so many more! The onboard wrestling ring isn’t just for decoration, it’s home to the first ever Sea of Honor Tournament aboard the Ship of Jericho! Watch your favorite Ring of Honor stars fight for glory all while sailing through the Caribbean!

Wrestling with your wallet? There's a flexible payment plans where you can break payments down into small monthly deposits! Traveling solo? Join the Independent Traveler Program where you'll be matched with a roommate allowing you to only pay solo cabin fare and only one set of taxes and fees!