Sevendust Respond to Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger – ‘Take Us Out on Tour!’

It’s been quite the love fest for Sevendust after Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger praised the band’s live performances. We caught up with Sevendust’s Lajon Witherspoon at Louder Than Life 2022 to get his reaction to Kroeger’s words and to find out what bands he’d be hesitant to follow onstage.

During a recent Loudwire interview, Chad Kroeger named Sevendust as the band he never wants to follow onstage. “I don’t care how many records you’ve sold or how many awards you’ve won or what you’ve done around the world… you don’t ever, ever, ever want to go on after Sevendust, because they will kick your ass and wipe you all over that stage,” Kroeger raved. “They are a force to be reckoned with and it is goosebump-worthy.”

Kroeger’s words had already reached Witherspoon when we interviewed him at Louder Than Life. “I love it!” Lajon began. “Chad is a good friend of mine, I love him and what I would like to say, if he could see this or if you could make sure he sees this… Take us out on tour! I’ve been talking to you about this for the last 10 years!”

Lajon continues, “For him to put that out there was so cool. I love him for saying that and just being honest. They can go on after us, Nickelback is great, they hold their own, but it was so cool to see that.”

As for paying it forward, the Sevendust vocalist said he’s not scared to follow anyone onstage, but named KISS and Nothing More as two bands that set a very high bar when it comes to live performances.

Lajon also set aside the retirement talk that’s surrounded Sevendust for part of 2022, updated us about hopefully releasing the band’s next album in 2023 and plenty more. Watch the full interview with Lajon Witherspoon below.

Sevendust Respond to Nickelback + Clarify Retirement Reports