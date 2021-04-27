Sex Pistols’ Johnny Rotten Calls Out ‘Spoilt Children’ for Woke Culture

Sex Pistols frontman Johnny Rotten (aka John Lydon) has weighed in on the woke culture permeating today's society, telling the U.K.'s Sunday Times that it's a "load of bollocks" perpetrated by universities graduating a new generation of students with "shit for brains."

“These people aren’t really genuinely disenfranchised at all," added the singer, stating, "They just view themselves as special. It’s selfishness and in that respect it’s divisive and can only lead to trouble. I can’t believe that TV stations give some of these lunatics the space."

“Where is this ‘moral majority’ nonsense coming from when they’re basically the ones doing all the wrong for being so bloody judgmental and vicious against anybody who doesn’t go along with the current popular opinion," posited the musician. “It’s just horribly, horribly tempestuous spoilt children coming out of colleges and universities with shit for brains.”

The interview also touched on a number of other topics with Rotten ridiculing the upcoming Sex Pistols miniseries and calling out protestors who defaced a Winston Churchill statue last with the word "racist." The vandalizing events occurred during a Black Lives Matter protest and the statue defacing was one of many that took place worldwide during the protests in June of 2020.

Of the statue defacing, he decried, "This man saved Britain [and] whatever he got up to in South Africa or India beforehand is utterly irrelevant to the major issue at hand."

“We are not walking up and down the high street with jackboots and helmets because of that man. The Nazis were the biggest race haters of all, ever, in the history of the planet so thank you again, Winston,” he added.