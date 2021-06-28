10 of the Most Sex-Positive Rock Songs

Sex is a cornerstone of humanity, as it’s both essential to our survival and just really damn fun. It’s somewhat ironic, then, that sex is generally still seen as immensely controversial (especially regarding “non-traditional” practices and orientations).

Luckily, we have rock and metal music to help rewrite the rules and promote sexual liberation, inclusion, experimentation and knowledge. Undoubtedly, it’s been an integral part of those genres since they began, and it’s only become more prevalent over the past few decades.

That’s exactly where these 10 tracks come in since they admirably and appealingly celebrate intercourse in virtually all its forms.