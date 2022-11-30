As the calendar gets ready to turn to 2023, the festival lineup for the new year is starting to take shape as well. Atlanta's Shaky Knees Music Festival is the latest to reveal their 2023 plans, announcing a three-day lineup with Muse, The Killers and The Lumineers headlining the music weekend.

This will mark the tenth anniversary of the Atlanta-based festival, which is set to take place on May 5-7, 2023 at Central Park in downtown Atlanta. And as per usual it's an eclectic bill featuring a mix of rock, alternative, indie and rap acts coming together for a weekend of killer tunes.

The 2023 edition of Shaky Knees will feature Greta Van Fleet, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Cypress Hill (performing Black Sunday), Manchester Orchestra, Grouplove, Placebo, Surf Curse, Digable Planets (performing Reachin'), Be Your Own Pet, Peaches, Spacey Jane, Copeland (performing Beneath Medicine Tree), Lovejoy, Matt Maltese, Illuminati Hotties, Charlotte Sands, Gringo Star, Arlie, Mom Rock, Desure and Songs for Kids joining The Killers on the Friday (May 5) bill.

Saturday (May 6) finds Muse joined by Tenacious D, The Mars Volta, The Gaslight Anthem, Phantogram, The Front Bottoms, Suki Waterhouse, Futurebirds, Soccer Mommy, Wilderado, Babe Rainbow, Shame, Beach Weather, Joey Valence & Brae, Cafune, Heartless Bastards, Sunflower Bean, Olivia Jean, Daisey the Great, Me No Adam, Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol, Tanukichan and Songs for Kids.

The weekend closes out Sunday (May 7) with The Lumineers headline set, but not before Hozier, The Flaming Lips, Father John Misty, Future Islands, Live, The Walkmen, The Black Angels, Fidlar, Pond, Sun Room, Wunderhorse, Puma Blue, The Aquadolls, Off!, Taipei Houston, Water for Your Eyes, Trash Panda and Songs for Kids also play.

You can get your hands on 3-Day and 1-Day general admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum pre-sale tickets as of Friday (Dec. 2) at 11AM ET, followed by the general public on sale at 1PM ET the same day. Visit the Shaky Knees Festival website for ticketing info.

2023 Shaky Knees Festival Lineup

