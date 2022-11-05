Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan Doesn’t Want Slipknot to Release Full Albums Going Forward

We already know that the title of Slipknot's latest album The End, So Far refers to the end of an era for the band, but it may mark the end of a traditional discography for them too. In an interview with NME, Shawn "Clown" Crahan said he wants them to release singles going forward rather than full albums.

The End, So Far was Slipknot's final release through Roadrunner Records, which they signed with in 1998. Clown confirmed that starting March 31, 2023, the group will be fully independent, and the percussionist is thrilled that they won't have any limitations going forward. So with that, they've entertained the idea of only releasing singles in the future instead of proper albums.

“I always thought, ‘What would it be like if Slipknot was big enough that we weren’t held to albums?’ Let’s say Clown could convince you, ‘Hey, instead of waiting two years for 12 songs, I’m gonna give you one song every month.’ So in reality, I’m shaving a year off for the same thing," he explained.

Clown further elaborated that the singles would still serve as a complete release on their own, with artwork, and would cost less than an individual song.

"And it’s gone through all the filters – it’s gone through the band, it’s gone through Corey Taylor, it’s gone through a professional mixer and masterer — no avenues have been chopped up, it’s all business as usual. And we want to do this because I think it’s time for you, our fans, to get everything.”

One of the reasons the musician is considering this avenue for future releases is because he believes albums are eventually "going to be a thing of the past" because of the popularity of digital and streaming platforms. However, he also believes it'll allow them to expand their artistic expression more simply. If they want to collaborate with another musician — he used a sitar player as an example — it's a more direct line of communication than if multiple record labels and management teams are involved in the decision-making process.

"So being free, in that sense, gives us the freedom to explore deeper, more surreal opportunities to hone in with our craft — it’s a win-win for everyone," he enthused. "The philosophy is for the fans to be sucked into thought, rather than just heavy metal, record labels, video channels, radio... No, it’s the love of music — you love us as artists, you love our band, you know we have our own filter... Look at what we can do when we are free to dip our paintbrushes anywhere.”

Slipknot's next scheduled performance will take place Dec. 3 at the Hell and Heaven Metal Fest in Toluca, Mexico. They have a handful of shows in South America afterward, and then will head to Indonesia and Australia in March. See all of the upcoming dates on their website.