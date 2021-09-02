Shinedown fans who follow lead singer Brent Smith on social media know that the musician likes to get his exercise in. But it looks like the rocker overdid it this week, resulting in a sprained thumb that he displayed in an Instagram clip on Wednesday (Sept. 1).

Wearing his own band's shirt while striding across a darkened parking lot in the brief video update, Smith revealed he had virtually consulted with a physician to find out the severity of his injury. The musician reassures viewers, however, that "everything's OK."

Smith's injury occurred days before Shinedown are due to head out on tour across the U.S. with support from The Struts and Zero 9:36 on some shows. The entire trek starts on Sept. 6 at the Canfield Fair in Canfield, Ohio, and covers the country through early October, wrapping up in Orlando, Fla., on Oct. 9.

But until Shinedown hit the road next week, Smith is seemingly on doctor's orders to go easy.

"My boy Dr. Paul in Kansas City hooked me up this morning," Smith explains. "[He] did a little virtual assessment of my sprained thumb, it looks to be, from going hard in the paint at the gym."

"So, couple days off from maybe pushing it to the level I was pushing it," the musician adds. "But you know how I am — if you're gonna do it, get in there and go after it."

See Shinedown's upcoming tour dates and get tickets here. The group's ATTENTION ATTENTION movie, containing the music videos for every song from their 2018 album of the same name, arrives to video-on-demand on Friday (Sept. 3).