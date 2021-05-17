Shinedown Reveal 2021 Tour Dates With The Struts + Zero 9:36

Shinedown are ready to hit the road later this year and they're taking The Struts and Zero 9:36 along with them.

The band has announced a September run of shows that includes their own headline dates with a few festival appearances thrown in as well. You can check out the routing and see if Shinedown are coming to a venue near you at the bottom of this post.

The run is being teased as presenting Shinedown with "their biggest, most eye-popping production yet," so you'll definitely want to see what the band has in store for this tour.

Frontman Brent Smith shares, “Our number one priority has and will always be the safety of our audience. We are elated to finally be able to announce the return of live music. We want to thank all of the fans/family for their patience and understanding over the course of the last year and a half. We know the power of music, and song is what brings us together and unites us ALL.”

Fan club pre-sales for the headline dates with The Struts and Zero 9:36 will start tomorrow (May 18) at 10AM local time. The venue and radio pre-sales will follow on Wednesday (May 19) at 10AM local time with ticketing open to the general public this Friday (May 21) at 10AM local time. Check the Shinedown website for ticketing options.

Shinedown 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 10 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center *

Sept. 12 - Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Sept. 17 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center %

Sept. 18 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom Club Stage ~

Sept. 21 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater ^

Sept. 22 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinewood Bowl ^

Sept. 24 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoo Amphitheatre ^

Sept. 25 - Irving, Texas @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

Sept. 26 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP ^

Sept. 28 - Houston, Texas @ Smart Financial Center #

Oct. 2 - Tampa, Fla. @ 98RockFest at Amalie Arena **

Oct. 8 - St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre ^^

Oct. 9 - Orlando, Fla. @ Tinker Field ##

* with Seether, Candlebox, Ayron Jones

% with Seether, Badflower, Ayron Jones

^ with The Struts, Zero 9:36

# with The Struts

~ with Zero 9:36

** with Seether, Candlebox, Dirty Honey, Fozzy

^^ with Dirty Honey

## with Bush, Candlebox, Dirty Honey, Fozzy

Shinedown