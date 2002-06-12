SHINEDOWN, GODSMACK, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and more at SHAWSHANK PRISON

A limited amount of Weekend & Single day tickets are left for the second annual Inkcarceration Festival on July 12, 13, and 14 at the famous Ohio State Reformatory aka Shawshank prison in Mansfield Ohio. The event features over 30 bands on 2 outdoors stages, 70 tattoo artists, prison tours (including sets from the iconic film), a haunted house attraction, gourmet food, drinks and more!

Additional performers include: +Live+, Taking Back Sunday, Seether, Skillet, I Prevail, P.O.D., Starset, Red Sun Rising, Motionless in White, Fozzy, Buckcherry, From Ashes To New, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Light The Torch, Andrew W.K., Stabbing Westward, Issues, Smile Empty Soul and many more.