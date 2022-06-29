Shinedown Tie Record for Most Top 10 Songs on Mainstream Rock Chart

Shinedown continue to set rock chart records right and left, and their latest mark of distinction has the band moving into a tie for the most Top 10 songs on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart, a record that is now shared with Foo Fighters.

The song that did it for Shinedown was "Daylight," their piano-led new hit single that still is rising on the Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart. It's their 29th Top 10 single on the chart.

That string of 29 Top 10s started way back with their debut single "Fly From the Inside," which climbed to No. 5 in back in 2003. The band's first chart-topper, "Save Me," came a couple of years later in 2005. And earlier this year, "Planet Zero" became the band's seventh straight chart-topping single. Will "Daylight" eventually join that club of chart-toppers? You'll have to wait and see.

As for the band Shinedown shares their Mainstream Rock Top 10s mark with, Foo Fighters had a bit of a head start with their debut single "This Is a Call" hitting No. 6 in 1995. Their most recent Top 10 came with "Love Dies Young," their 29th overall, hit No. 3 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart.

Earlier this year, Shinedown frontman Brent Smith discussed what exactly the chart feats mean to him. "When I was a little boy and growing up with music, I still look at charts and I'm still enamored by it. I'm still the guy that buys records and opens it up and reads all the lyrics from all kinds of music and all walks of life," said the singer.

Smith went on to tell interviewer Wes Styles of Bloomington / Normal, Illinois station ROCK 96.7FM when asked about the prospect of a No. 1 album for Planet Zero, "We have such a deep respect for people like yourself and the fanbase and the people that have been with us from Day 1 and promoted this band and championed this band, that, you know, it becomes your No. 1 also. And for us, looking at that, the fan base means so much to us and I know it's something they want to see happen on this album and I know they'll do everything in their power to make it happen." The singer will soon find out if Planet Zero is a chart-topper with the album set to drop on July 1. It is currently available to pre-order here.

Shinedown are currently on tour, set to play this Friday (July 1) at Daddy Cool Records in St. Petersburg, Fla. The band has shows booked through the rest of the year, both in the U.S. and Europe. Stay up to date with their touring and get ticketing info here.

Shinedown, "Daylight"