Interview: Emma Anzai Says New Sick Puppies Album Feels Kind of Like a Fresh Start

"During the pandemic, everything was up in the air."

Sick Puppies' bassist and founding member, Emma Anzai, recently joined Loudwire Nights (Oct. 8) and opened up about the band's new album, Wave the Bull — their first since 2016's Fury.

"We've never experienced something like this before," she recalled about the pandemic and how it completely changed their schedules and plans. "We don't know what this means for live music — or music and bands in general...a lot of bands didn't survive it, so we were kind of worried, too."

Anzai said Sick Puppies had new music that they were ready to release, but they weren't sure if or when that might actually happen.

"It just seemed so far away," she said.

"To finally be here and do it the way we wanted to, it does feel like a new start. It feels good just because it's been so long, you know?"

Wave the Bull, Sick Puppies' sixth studio album, will land in March 2025, nearly a decade after Fury came out. The album title is a nod to the difficulties and adversities the band has faced over the years — something most fans will be able to connect with, too.

"You don't want bad things to happen or you don't want to go through that stuff, no one does," Anzai told host Chuck Armstrong.

"[But] no one's immune to that, so it's kind of like the way to approach it is to wave the bull and be like, 'Alright. Bring it on, because it's going to happen anyway so let's just try and do it fearlessly."

