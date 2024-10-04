"It's one of those things where you have to embrace your identity and your tendencies."

Jesse Hasek joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday to celebrate the recent release of the new version of 10 Years' "The Optimist," featuring Kia Taylor of Conquer Divide, and got into a conversation about why he continues to challenge himself and the band.

"We're going to sound like 10 Years," he explained to host Chuck Armstrong, "but we really try not to kind of rip ourselves off and just fall into a pattern of creating the same album over and over again."

As Hasek put it, he and his bandmates are all fans of different types of music, so they want that to influence each new album they make.

"We'd like to trickle that into where we're at with ourselves in life," he said.

"From album to album, when people are going through our catalog, it's just different colors and emotions and different periods. We try to do that and that's also what takes so long. Sometimes we'll come up with some lyrics and come up with some melodies and go, 'Oh, never mind, I already did that.' It's tricky."

