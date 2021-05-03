Theory Announce 2021 Tour Dates With Cory Marks

Touring in 2021 is no longer a theory for Theory (aka Theory of a Deadman) as the veteran rock outfit will hit the road for dates in late summer and fall in the U.S.

Country-rocker Cory Marks will provide support on the run, which includes special guests 10 Years on about half of the newly announced shows as well. Theory singer Tyler Connolly recently appeared on Marks' song "Blame It on the Double," so look for a potential collaboration live during the run. Dates, cities and venues can be viewed at the bottom of this post.

A special fan pre-sale goes live tomorrow (May 4) at 10AM local time, with radio and venue pre-sales following on Wednesday (May 5) at 10AM local time. The public on-sale begins Friday (May 7) at 10AM local time. The official start of the tour is Sept. 9 in Charlotte, North Carolina though Theory have a pair of August shows scheduled as well.

The dates with 10 Years are actually rescheduled shows that kick off Oct. 29 and the band has tour stops currently booked into December with more shows expected to be added. Visit their website for touring and ticketing info.

The tour will give Theory a chance to throw their touring support behind 2020's Say Nothing album, providing fans with the first proper tour promoting the record.

Theory 2021 Tour Dates

Aug. 6 — Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino*

Aug. 7 — Fort Madison, Iowa @ Riverfest#

Sept. 9 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 10 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

Sept. 11 — Appomattox, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest

Sept. 13 — Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

Sept. 14 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

Sept. 16 — Mobile, Ala. @ Soul Kitchen

Sept. 17 — Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Sept. 18 — Ft. Myers, Fla. @ The Ranch

Oct. 29 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom**

Oct. 30 — Springfield, Mo. @ Gillioz Theatre**

Nov. 2 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Center at The Midland Theatre**

Nov. 3 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Brady Theatre**

Nov. 5 — Miami, Okla. @ Buffalo Run Casino**

Nov. 12 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall**

Nov. 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl**

Nov. 14 — Louisville, Ky. @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall**

Nov. 21 — Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ The Rapids Theatre**

Nov. 24 — Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live**

Nov. 27 — Cleveland, Ohio @ House Of Blues**

Nov. 30 — Angola, Ind. @ The Eclectic Room**

Dec. 1 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Green Bay Distillery**

Dec. 3 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre**

Dec. 4 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave**

Dec. 8 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District**

Dec. 11 — Deadwood, S.D. @ Deadwood Mountain Grand Events Center**

* with Shinedown

** with 10 Years

# Festival Date

Atom Splitter PR