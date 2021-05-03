Jason Hook + Tyler Connolly Team With Country Rocker on New Song
A new tune from country rocker Cory Marks features contributions from Theory of Deadman vocalist Tyler Connolly and former Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook. It's called "Blame It on the Double," and an accompanying music video stars all three musicians.
Issued last week, the number that's all about imbibing alcohol to excess will appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming horror-thriller flick The Retaliators. The movie's due out later this year from Better Noise Films, the filmmaking arm of Better Noise Music, the record label that hosts both Marks and FFDP.
Down near the bottom of this post, watch the video for "Blame It on the Double" and read the song's lyrics.
Marks, a Canadian-born entertainer, former hockey player and pilot, previously collaborated with Five Finger Death Punch singer Ivan Moody on the song "Outlaws and Outsiders" alongside country icon Travis Tritt and Motley Crue's Mick Mars. An early take of "Blame It on the Double" first appears on Marks' second album, Who I Am, released in August 2020 — a video for that version, minus Hook and Connolly, emerged last year.
Hook officially parted ways with FFDP in October 2020 when the band announced his replacement, guitarist Andy James (ex-Fields of the Nephilim). Precipitating his leave from the act, Hook underwent gallbladder surgery in 2019 that required extra time for recovery.
Cory Marks, "Blame It on the Double" Lyrics
I tried to bow my head
Put down the bottle like my grandma said my daddy did
I love her like a Waylon song
But Old No. 7 was damn too strong
Back road, the radio loud
Pushin' 85 and burnin' one down
Twist the cap off and pass it around
Feelin' all right now
One thing that I do well is raise some hell
Full moon on a Saturday night
Throwin' down whiskey till light
I swear I ain't looking for trouble
Don't blame me, man, blame it on the double
Before the drinks hit the floor
We're busting out the front door
Black Label's gonna bring out the rebel
Don't blame me, man, blame it on the double
Yeah, blame it on the double
Fifteen before last call
I'm shooting back Jack, she's putting out a Fireball
Her boots on, nearly six feet tall
I wanna love her like a butterfly just like the Dolly song
Right girl on the wrong side of town
Drunk ex-boyfriend running his mouth
Hold my drink, it's about to go down
Feelin' all right now
One thing I know too well is raising hell
Full moon on a Saturday night
Throwin' down whiskey till light
I swear I ain't looking for trouble
Don't blame me, man, blame it on the double
Before the drinks hit the floor
We're busting out the front door
Black Label's gonna bring out the rebel
Don't blame me, man, blame it on the double
Yeah, blame it on the double