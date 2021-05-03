A new tune from country rocker Cory Marks features contributions from Theory of Deadman vocalist Tyler Connolly and former Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook. It's called "Blame It on the Double," and an accompanying music video stars all three musicians.

Issued last week, the number that's all about imbibing alcohol to excess will appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming horror-thriller flick The Retaliators. The movie's due out later this year from Better Noise Films, the filmmaking arm of Better Noise Music, the record label that hosts both Marks and FFDP.

Down near the bottom of this post, watch the video for "Blame It on the Double" and read the song's lyrics.

Marks, a Canadian-born entertainer, former hockey player and pilot, previously collaborated with Five Finger Death Punch singer Ivan Moody on the song "Outlaws and Outsiders" alongside country icon Travis Tritt and Motley Crue's Mick Mars. An early take of "Blame It on the Double" first appears on Marks' second album, Who I Am, released in August 2020 — a video for that version, minus Hook and Connolly, emerged last year.

Hook officially parted ways with FFDP in October 2020 when the band announced his replacement, guitarist Andy James (ex-Fields of the Nephilim). Precipitating his leave from the act, Hook underwent gallbladder surgery in 2019 that required extra time for recovery.

Cory Marks, "Blame It on the Double" Lyrics

I tried to bow my head

Put down the bottle like my grandma said my daddy did

I love her like a Waylon song

But Old No. 7 was damn too strong

Back road, the radio loud

Pushin' 85 and burnin' one down

Twist the cap off and pass it around

Feelin' all right now

One thing that I do well is raise some hell Full moon on a Saturday night

Throwin' down whiskey till light

I swear I ain't looking for trouble

Don't blame me, man, blame it on the double

Before the drinks hit the floor

We're busting out the front door

Black Label's gonna bring out the rebel

Don't blame me, man, blame it on the double

Yeah, blame it on the double Fifteen before last call

I'm shooting back Jack, she's putting out a Fireball

Her boots on, nearly six feet tall

I wanna love her like a butterfly just like the Dolly song

Right girl on the wrong side of town

Drunk ex-boyfriend running his mouth

Hold my drink, it's about to go down

Feelin' all right now

One thing I know too well is raising hell Full moon on a Saturday night

Throwin' down whiskey till light

I swear I ain't looking for trouble

Don't blame me, man, blame it on the double

Before the drinks hit the floor

We're busting out the front door

Black Label's gonna bring out the rebel

Don't blame me, man, blame it on the double

Yeah, blame it on the double

Cory Marks feat. Tyler Connolly + Jason Hook, "Blame It on the Double" Music Video

The Retaliators Trailer