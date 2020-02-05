You may remember back in December that Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook had to bow out of their touring due to undergoing emergency gallbladder surgery. Well, the musician is once again stepping away from touring, deciding that he needs additional time for recovery.

The band revealed the news, initially addressing their Hamburg audience where the group was set to play next. In the post, the group states that Hook needs "additional time for his recovery" and add that his health comes first for them. The group also stated that Hook wanted the tour to continue, so they've found a fill-in, with Andy James stepping onto the stage in Hook's place. James will remain through the current leg of their European tour.

The band's statement on the matter can be read below:

Hamburg Knuckleheads,

Due to unforeseen circumstances, our brother Jason Hook will not be able to perform tonight. He needs additional time for his recovery and must step back from the current tour in order to have the opportunity to do so. We discussed this as a band and Jason's well-being is our priority - health comes first.

It was Jason's express wish that we continue the tour so with Jason’s blessing we have invited our friend Andy James who has agreed to step in and finish the tour for Jason.

We are grateful for Andy stepping up and will continue to deliver the great show the fans deserve every night.

We've been having an incredible run with our friends in Megadeth and Bad Wolves so far, and the vibe of the tour has been amazing. We look forward to seeing all the German fans next and appreciate all of you joining us in wishing Jason a speedy recovery.

Five Finger Death Punch

Meanwhile, James has addressed his new gig in an Instagram post. It reads as follows:

As some of you may have heard I have been asked by @5fdp to come and fill in for Jason Hook as he heads home to better health as they finish their European tour. I’ll do my best to help maintain the high level of show these guys smash out every night and do the material justice not just from a professional standpoint but also being a huge fan of the band! I’d like to thank @ivanmoody @zoltanbathory @5fdpchriskael @charlieengen and their amazing crew for making me feel very welcome as we complete the rest of the European shows for all you knuckleheads out there that wanna come and throw down. AJ

Five Finger Death Punch are currently promoting their F8 album on a headlining tour through Europe with Megadeth also on board the run. Dates can be found here. The F8 album, featuring the single "Inside Out," is due Feb. 28.