10 Years Announce Spring 2022 U.S. Tour, Reveal ‘Deja Vu’ Video

10 Years will be back onstage at a concert venue near you this spring, as the band has booked a 33-date run of the U.S. that will spool out over the months of March and April.

The trek gets underway March 14 in Pittsburgh, starting in the Eastern U.S. and making its way through the Midwest and Southeast before heading out West and circling back around to finish on April 29 in Harrison, Ohio.

One of the dates on the run, April 8, will serve as the Official Fan Summit with 10 Years playing 24 Oxford in Las Vegas. During this special show, the group will perform the Feeding the Wolves album in its entirety.

As for the rest of the run, the band will play a mix of favorites from their extensive catalog. Black Map and VRSTY will provide support throughout the trek. All dates, cities and venues for the run can be viewed at the bottom of this post, while tickets are currently on sale for the spring leg at this location.

The Jesse Hasek-led band will be out in support of their 2020 album, Violent Allies, and to whet your appetite as the tour dates near, they've just released a new visualizer clip for the song "Deja Vu" off the album.

Guitarist Brian Vodinh shares, “’Déjà Vu’ is a song about trying to tune out the monotonous stuff we face in our everyday lives, and find inspiration in new ways. This relates to our songwriting process, but also to our personal lives as well. We can get stuck in the repetitive cycle of reading the same news, looking at social media, and hearing a rehashed version of the same stories over and over. Sometimes it feels good to check-out, turn off your brain and connect to other aspects of life." Get a closer look at the video below.

10 Years, "Deja Vu"

10 Years 2022 Tour Dates

March 14 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse

March 15 - Hampton Beach N.H. @ Wally’s

March 16 - Portland, Maine @ Aura

March 18 - Lititz, Pa. @ Mickey’s Black Box

March 19 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Asbury Lanes

March 21 - Baltimore, Md. @ Ottabar

March 22 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Concourse

March 23 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East

March 25 - Jacksonville, N.C. @ Limelight

March 26 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Loft

March 27 - Destin, Fla. @ Club LA

March 29 - Fayetteville, Ark. @ George’s Majestic

March 30 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Vanguard

April 1 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees

April 2 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Rock Box

April 3 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ Brewster Ice House

April 6 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent

April 8 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ 24 Oxford (Fan Summit)

April 9 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Chain Reaction

April 10 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Goldfield

April 12 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

April 13 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theater

April 15 - Missoula, Mont. @ Wilma

April 16 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

April 17 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

April 19 - Denver, Colo. @ Oriental

April 20 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Black Sheep

April 22 - Sauget, Ill. @ Pop’s

April 23 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue

April 24 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge

April 26 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop

April 27 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s

April 29 - Harrison, Ohio @ The Blue Note

