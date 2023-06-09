This week, the bass player Thomas Freckleton announced his departure from the California metalcore act Silent Planet, saying he would be "forever grateful for this time I had."

Freckleton was in Silent Planet for a decade plus.

His contributions to the group extended beyond the bass guitar. Freckleton (pictured above, third from left) also did keyboards and backing vocals in Silent Planet. His work can be heard on every major Silent Planet effort, from 2014's The Night God Slept to 2021's envelope-pushing Iridescent.

See the bassist's full exit message toward the bottom of this post. Silent Planet's Garrett Russell has responded jokingly — not unusual based on the lead vocalist's positive persona.

Freckleton says, "All I've ever wanted to do was get in a van and tour as much as I can. I did that. I got to do that a lot. The amount of cool stuff I've been part of over the last 11 years with Silent Planet has been everything I've ever wanted to do. 'Thankful' doesn't even begin to describe the feelings I have."

However, "As I was chasing my dreams with Planet," he continues, "I was also starting a family. … And as you can expect, touring brought challenges and hardships, especially once we decided to grow our family. I would be gone 6-8 months out of the year, which lasted a few solid years. … Things have changed. My priorities have shifted, and I've found happiness outside of myself."

He adds, "There is something very personal in my life that has hindered me from enjoying touring to the fullest for the last nine years. As some of you know, I was struck by a drunk driver while riding my bicycle, and as a result, I have a fusion in my spine. The chronic pain I endure [daily] only makes it harder."

Why Silent Plant Bassist Is Leaving

Freckleton says, "At this point in my life, I have to move away from playing in Silent Planet. When I sat down and told the guys, it was a beautiful and understanding conversation. … Their time, effort, talent, experiences together and their love will forever be embedded in my heart."

He concludes, "For the last 4.5 years, I've co-owned a music shop with one of my best buds. … Being a business owner [Bakersfield Sound Co.], a husband and a father is where it's at for me. … Thank you to anyone that ever came to a show, jammed a song, bought a shirt, let us sleep on your floor, fed us, cried with us, prayed with us, created with us, gave us gifts, wrote us letters and took the time."

Loudwire wishes Freckleton all the best.

Silent Planet's Thomas Freckleton Announces Exit From Band - June 8, 2023