Silent Planet Respond to Fan’s Emotional Reaction Video for Their New Song

Last week, California metalcore mainstays Silent Planet unleashed new single "Terminal" alongside word that their fourth album, Iridescent, would arrive on Nov. 12.

Following the song's Sept. 17 release, one Silent Planet fan shared an overjoyed, tearful reaction video for the moody track and its cinematic music video.

That fan is Bogdan Punyak, who uploads metal reviews and vocal covers as Hard Core. He extolled the enigmatic nature of the band's sound and noted the contributions of each member. Soon after, Silent Planet vocalist Garrett Russell responded to Punyak's reaction video in kind, echoing the review clip's title in his reply.

"this video is making me emotional," Russell said on Twitter alongside a link to the reaction vid. "emotionception. nothing compares to the feeling of releasing a song and watching it become someone else's song. it's a beautiful thing. music rules."

While watching the music video in real time, Punyak calls "Terminal" and its instrumental coda "(liminal);" an "insane experience" that's "fucking ethereal. The vocals, the production — such a mysterious sound."

As he wipes wetness from his eyes, he says he "[hasn't] had a more strong reaction to anything ever, than I'm having to this song."

Punyak tells Silent Planet, "You guys have murdered it. You guys have killed it so much, I can't even use 'kill' anymore because I need to use a more severe word. … So you guys absolutely murdered it."

Watch the reaction video and the Silent Planet "Terminal / (liminal);" music video below. Pre-order and pre-save Iridescent here; see the album art and tracklisting beneath the clips. Silent Planet previously shared Iridescent singles "Panopticon" and "Trilogy."

Hard Core (Bogdan Punyak), Silent Planet "Terminal" Reaction Video

Silent Planet, "Terminal / (liminal);" Video

Silent Planet, Iridescent Art + Tracklist

Solid State Records

1. "112"

2. "Translate the Night"

3. "Trilogy"

4. "Second Sun"

5. "Panopticon"

6. "The Sound of Sleep"

7. "Alive, as a Housefire"

8. "Terminal"

9. "(liminal);"

10. "Anhedonia"

11. "Till We Have Faces"

12. "Iridescent"