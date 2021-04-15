Silverstein Take Aim at Greed on ‘Bankrupt’ Song + Announce 2021 North American Tour
Post-hardcore heavyweights Silverstein have just released the topical new song "Bankrupt" and have announced a North American tour set to begin in early November later this year.
The band last released A Beautiful Place to Drown, their 10th studio album, last year right before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the live events industry indefinitely. A 20th anniversary tour was nixed and, instead, Silverstein took the opportunity to head back into the studio to work on new material with global events serving as the lyrical catalyst.
"Bankrupt" is predicated upon jarring, lunging rhythms and a fractured song structure that speaks to the message that wealth and power are corruptive forces currently causing society to splinter.
Guitarist and songwriter Paul Marc said of the new track, "I don’t know how to feel anything but rage anymore. The rich are getting richer and poor are getting poorer. Wages are stagnant, tuition costs are rising, jobs are being automated/off-shored, costs of a home are laughable in most major cities. The walls feel like they’re closing in and escape is starting to feel impossible. Two-faced leaders and greedy elected officials line their pockets while stripping funding for the programs that we actually need. What are we supposed to do now? Looking out for one another on a community level is good, but changing a crooked system is better."
Watch the music video further down the page and read the lyrics directly below.
View Silverstein's fall tour dates at the bottom of the page as well and for tickets, head here.
Silverstein, Bankrupt Lyrics
Blow it up
Hail to the king of vanity
Praise to the lord of hostility
Hallejulah! Bless the bottom line
New day, same con
Works every time
Take it all 'til there’s nothing left
Never believed a word that you said
Destroyer you are become death
Sell out, cash in, but you’ll always be
Bankrupt
Hail to the king
Well, who’s the fucking king?
I won’t be bowing to power I’ll never kiss the ring
Fake fortunes on the backs of the unfortunate
Stock options only offset the loneliness
Money talks but time’s going deaf
Can’t buy back the life that you spent
Destroyer you are become death
Sell out, cash in, but you’ll always be...
I’m waiting for an answer
Life is a disaster we’re going through
Time keeps on moving backwards
The world is a cancer coming for you
Everybody’s got a knife to their neck
If they’re coming for them, they’re gonna come for you next
Nobody’s life is worth as much as the check
They’re gonna sign it in blood with the tip of the bayonet
Fuck!
Blow it up!
The deck is stacked
The game is rigged
The only rope they give
Chokes us when they pull the strings
I’m waiting for an answer
Life is a disaster we’re going through
(Take it all 'til there's nothing left)
Time keeps on moving backwards
The world is a cancer coming for you
(Everybody's got a knife to their neck)
Silverstein, "Bankrupt" Music Video
Silverstein 2021 North American Tour Dates
Nov. 04 — Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues
Nov. 05 — Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Hall
Nov. 07 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts
Nov. 09 — Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall
Nov. 11 — Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre
Nov. 13 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
Nov. 15 — Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre
Nov. 16 — Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox
Nov. 18 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency
Nov. 19 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco
Nov. 20 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
Nov. 21 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Nov. 23 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee
Nov. 24 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine
Nov. 26 — Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Bar and Grill
Nov. 27 — San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes
Nov. 28 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live
Nov. 30 — St Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
Dec. 03 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade
Dec. 12 — Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall
