Post-hardcore heavyweights Silverstein have just released the topical new song "Bankrupt" and have announced a North American tour set to begin in early November later this year.

The band last released A Beautiful Place to Drown, their 10th studio album, last year right before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the live events industry indefinitely. A 20th anniversary tour was nixed and, instead, Silverstein took the opportunity to head back into the studio to work on new material with global events serving as the lyrical catalyst.

"Bankrupt" is predicated upon jarring, lunging rhythms and a fractured song structure that speaks to the message that wealth and power are corruptive forces currently causing society to splinter.

Guitarist and songwriter Paul Marc said of the new track, "I don’t know how to feel anything but rage anymore. The rich are getting richer and poor are getting poorer. Wages are stagnant, tuition costs are rising, jobs are being automated/off-shored, costs of a home are laughable in most major cities. The walls feel like they’re closing in and escape is starting to feel impossible. Two-faced leaders and greedy elected officials line their pockets while stripping funding for the programs that we actually need. What are we supposed to do now? Looking out for one another on a community level is good, but changing a crooked system is better."

Watch the music video further down the page and read the lyrics directly below.

View Silverstein's fall tour dates at the bottom of the page as well and for tickets, head here.

Silverstein, Bankrupt Lyrics

Blow it up Hail to the king of vanity

Praise to the lord of hostility

Hallejulah! Bless the bottom line

New day, same con

Works every time Take it all 'til there’s nothing left

Never believed a word that you said

Destroyer you are become death

Sell out, cash in, but you’ll always be Bankrupt Hail to the king

Well, who’s the fucking king?

I won’t be bowing to power I’ll never kiss the ring

Fake fortunes on the backs of the unfortunate

Stock options only offset the loneliness Money talks but time’s going deaf

Can’t buy back the life that you spent

Destroyer you are become death

Sell out, cash in, but you’ll always be... I’m waiting for an answer

Life is a disaster we’re going through

Time keeps on moving backwards

The world is a cancer coming for you Everybody’s got a knife to their neck

If they’re coming for them, they’re gonna come for you next

Nobody’s life is worth as much as the check

They’re gonna sign it in blood with the tip of the bayonet Fuck! Blow it up! The deck is stacked

The game is rigged

The only rope they give

Chokes us when they pull the strings I’m waiting for an answer

Life is a disaster we’re going through

(Take it all 'til there's nothing left)

Time keeps on moving backwards

The world is a cancer coming for you

(Everybody's got a knife to their neck)

Silverstein, "Bankrupt" Music Video

Silverstein 2021 North American Tour Dates

Nov. 04 — Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Nov. 05 — Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Hall

Nov. 07 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts

Nov. 09 — Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

Nov. 11 — Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre

Nov. 13 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Nov. 15 — Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

Nov. 16 — Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

Nov. 18 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency

Nov. 19 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco

Nov. 20 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Nov. 21 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Nov. 23 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee

Nov. 24 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine

Nov. 26 — Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Bar and Grill

Nov. 27 — San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes

Nov. 28 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

Nov. 30 — St Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Dec. 03 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

Dec. 12 — Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall