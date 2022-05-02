UPDATE: Silverstein have just released another new song and video. Check out the Wyatt Clough-helmed video for "Live Like This" featuring special guest nothing.nowhere below.

The 2022 touring schedule continues to fill, and there's another great package trek to announce as Silverstein will be hitting the road with The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence and Unity-TX, providing a varied lineup for heavy music fans hitting the U.S. and Canada.

The tour gets underway Aug. 25 in Phoenix, Arizona, heading up the West Coast, then crossing back through the country and finishing out with early October shows in Canada. You can see all of the dates, cities and venues listed below.

The trek comes just as fans will have had the summer to digest Silverstein's brand new album, Misery Made Me, which officially arrives on Friday (May 6). The band issued the songs "Bankrupt" and "It's Over" last year, then served up the album's single "Ultraviolet" back in February. The album is available to pre-order here.

The Amity Affliction's most recent album was 2020's Everyone Loves You ... Once You Leave Them, but the group did serve up some more recent music with the late 2021 EP Somewhere Beyond the Blue. Holding Absence issued the stellar outing, The Greatest Mistake of My Life, in 2021, while Unity-TX are touring in support of their Hellway album.

Tickets and VIP packages will be available as of this Friday (May 6) at 10AM local time. See all the dates listed below and head here for ticketing info.

Silverstein Featuring nothing.nowhere, "Live Like This"

Silverstein 2022 Tour Dates

Aug. 25 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

Aug. 26 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Aug. 27 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

Aug. 28 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

Aug. 30 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland

Aug. 31 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox

Sept. 2 - Boise, Idaho @ Revolution

Sept. 3 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Depot

Sept. 4 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission

Sept. 6 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre

Sept. 7 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

Sept. 8 - Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Theatre

Sept. 9 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Four Chord Music Festival

Sept. 11 - Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Sept. 13 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Sept. 14 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

Sept. 16 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

Sept. 17 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center

Sept. 18 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplify Live

Sept. 20 - St Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

Sept. 21 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sept. 23 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live

Sept. 24 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Sept. 25 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 27 - Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theatre

Sept. 28 - Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount

Sept. 30 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Oct. 1 - Montreal, Quebec @ Olympia

Oct. 2 - Toronto, Ontario @ History

