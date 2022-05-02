Silverstein Book Late Summer / Early Fall 2022 Tour With The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence + Unity-TX
UPDATE: Silverstein have just released another new song and video. Check out the Wyatt Clough-helmed video for "Live Like This" featuring special guest nothing.nowhere below.
The 2022 touring schedule continues to fill, and there's another great package trek to announce as Silverstein will be hitting the road with The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence and Unity-TX, providing a varied lineup for heavy music fans hitting the U.S. and Canada.
The tour gets underway Aug. 25 in Phoenix, Arizona, heading up the West Coast, then crossing back through the country and finishing out with early October shows in Canada. You can see all of the dates, cities and venues listed below.
The trek comes just as fans will have had the summer to digest Silverstein's brand new album, Misery Made Me, which officially arrives on Friday (May 6). The band issued the songs "Bankrupt" and "It's Over" last year, then served up the album's single "Ultraviolet" back in February. The album is available to pre-order here.
The Amity Affliction's most recent album was 2020's Everyone Loves You ... Once You Leave Them, but the group did serve up some more recent music with the late 2021 EP Somewhere Beyond the Blue. Holding Absence issued the stellar outing, The Greatest Mistake of My Life, in 2021, while Unity-TX are touring in support of their Hellway album.
Tickets and VIP packages will be available as of this Friday (May 6) at 10AM local time. See all the dates listed below and head here for ticketing info.
Silverstein Featuring nothing.nowhere, "Live Like This"
Silverstein 2022 Tour Dates
Aug. 25 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre
Aug. 26 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
Aug. 27 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
Aug. 28 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
Aug. 30 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland
Aug. 31 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox
Sept. 2 - Boise, Idaho @ Revolution
Sept. 3 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Depot
Sept. 4 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission
Sept. 6 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre
Sept. 7 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall
Sept. 8 - Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Theatre
Sept. 9 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Four Chord Music Festival
Sept. 11 - Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Sept. 13 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
Sept. 14 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues
Sept. 16 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live
Sept. 17 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center
Sept. 18 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplify Live
Sept. 20 - St Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag
Sept. 21 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Sept. 23 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live
Sept. 24 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
Sept. 25 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore
Sept. 27 - Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theatre
Sept. 28 - Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount
Sept. 30 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Oct. 1 - Montreal, Quebec @ Olympia
Oct. 2 - Toronto, Ontario @ History