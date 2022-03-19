The Blue Ridge Rock Festival Reveal More of Their 2022 Lineup
The Blue Ridge Rock Festival have revealed more of their stacked 2022 lineup. They began announcing acts back in February, leaking additions every few days leading up to the final lineup reveal.
So far, organizers have announced 80 of a staggering 171 artists set to appear at the festival. They began by announcing acts like In Flames, Bad Omens, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and more back in February.
Currently, bands including Ice Nine Kills, 3 Doors Down, The Devil Wears Prada, GWAR, A Day To Remember, Silverstein, Bad Wolves, Skillet and more all appear on the lineup.
The festival calls themself a "fan driven rock experience" and reports that a record-setting 285,000+ votes from fans helped determine the 2022 lineup. As such, there are a number of special sets scheduled to take place. Saliva are welcoming back original singer Josey Scott for a set while Saving Abel have Jared Weeks returning as their frontman during their appearance.
God Forbid, Shadows Fall, The Union Underground, Texas in July and A Skylit Drive are all playing reunion shows. Sevendust (Animosity), All That Remains (The Fall of Ideals) and The Devil Wears Prada (Zombie EP) will all work full record performances into their sets. Plus, Starset will be playing a special nighttime full production set while Eskimo Callboy will be delivering an exclusive U.S. festival appearance.
The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is set to take place Sept. 8-11 at Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia. After issues with traffic and camping last year, organizers have announced expanded camping check-in day hours to ease entry and traffic at the new location.
Additionally, the mainstages will sit side-by-side to reduce walking and overlapping sets. They also boast "one epic pre-party and three electrifying club experiences."
Artists currently confirmed are listed below:
3 Doors Down
A Day to Remember
Tenacious D
Lamb of God
Skillet
Anthrax
Killswitch Engage
Hollywood Undead
In This Moment
Motionless in White
Ice Nine Kills
Jelly Roll
Down
Saliva
Theory of a Deadman
Sevendust
Starset
Black Veil Brides
Thrice
Sleeping With Sirens
In Flames
Jinjer
God Forbid
GWAR
Puddle of Mud
The Amity Affliction
We Came as Romans
Bad Wolves
Silverstein
Kittle
Shadows Fall
Story of the Year
All That Remains
Buckcherry
Eskimo Callboy
Bad Omens
The Devil Wears Prada
Memphis May Fire
Suicide Silence
Fear Factory
Demon Hunter
Saving Abel
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
Attila
Nonpoint
Hawthorne Heights
Lacuna Coil
The Union Underground
Chelsea Grin
Slaughter to Prevail
Red
Lacey Sturm
The Plot in You
Texas in July
Stick to Your Guns
A Skylit Drive
Cold
ERRA
The Acacia Strain
Bleeding Through
Crazytown
Municipal Waste
Butcher Babies
Comeback Kid
Fit for an Autopsy
Terror
Fire From the Gods
Attack Attack!
Darkest Hour
Kublai Khan TX
Smile Empty Soul
Otherwise
Crowbar
Upon a Burning Body
Redlight King
(Hed) p.e.
Islander
He Is Legend
Afterlife
As the lineup continues to grow, fans can keep track of the bill and purchase tickets here. You can also keep track of the announcements on the Blue Ridge Rock Festival Twitter.