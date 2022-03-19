The Blue Ridge Rock Festival Reveal More of Their 2022 Lineup

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival have revealed more of their stacked 2022 lineup. They began announcing acts back in February, leaking additions every few days leading up to the final lineup reveal.

So far, organizers have announced 80 of a staggering 171 artists set to appear at the festival. They began by announcing acts like In Flames, Bad Omens, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and more back in February.

Currently, bands including Ice Nine Kills, 3 Doors Down, The Devil Wears Prada, GWAR, A Day To Remember, Silverstein, Bad Wolves, Skillet and more all appear on the lineup.

The festival calls themself a "fan driven rock experience" and reports that a record-setting 285,000+ votes from fans helped determine the 2022 lineup. As such, there are a number of special sets scheduled to take place. Saliva are welcoming back original singer Josey Scott for a set while Saving Abel have Jared Weeks returning as their frontman during their appearance.

God Forbid, Shadows Fall, The Union Underground, Texas in July and A Skylit Drive are all playing reunion shows. Sevendust (Animosity), All That Remains (The Fall of Ideals) and The Devil Wears Prada (Zombie EP) will all work full record performances into their sets. Plus, Starset will be playing a special nighttime full production set while Eskimo Callboy will be delivering an exclusive U.S. festival appearance.

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is set to take place Sept. 8-11 at Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia. After issues with traffic and camping last year, organizers have announced expanded camping check-in day hours to ease entry and traffic at the new location.

Additionally, the mainstages will sit side-by-side to reduce walking and overlapping sets. They also boast "one epic pre-party and three electrifying club experiences."

Artists currently confirmed are listed below:

3 Doors Down

A Day to Remember

Tenacious D

Lamb of God

Skillet

Anthrax

Killswitch Engage

Hollywood Undead

In This Moment

Motionless in White

Ice Nine Kills

Jelly Roll

Down

Saliva

Theory of a Deadman

Sevendust

Starset

Black Veil Brides

Thrice

Sleeping With Sirens

In Flames

Jinjer

God Forbid

GWAR

Puddle of Mud

The Amity Affliction

We Came as Romans

Bad Wolves

Silverstein

Kittle

Shadows Fall

Story of the Year

All That Remains

Buckcherry

Eskimo Callboy

Bad Omens

The Devil Wears Prada

Memphis May Fire

Suicide Silence

Fear Factory

Demon Hunter

Saving Abel

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Attila

Nonpoint

Hawthorne Heights

Lacuna Coil

The Union Underground

Chelsea Grin

Slaughter to Prevail

Red

Lacey Sturm

The Plot in You

Texas in July

Stick to Your Guns

A Skylit Drive

Cold

ERRA

The Acacia Strain

Bleeding Through

Crazytown

Municipal Waste

Butcher Babies

Comeback Kid

Fit for an Autopsy

Terror

Fire From the Gods

Attack Attack!

Darkest Hour

Kublai Khan TX

Smile Empty Soul

Otherwise

Crowbar

Upon a Burning Body

Redlight King

(Hed) p.e.

Islander

He Is Legend

Afterlife

As the lineup continues to grow, fans can keep track of the bill and purchase tickets here. You can also keep track of the announcements on the Blue Ridge Rock Festival Twitter.