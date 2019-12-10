Silversun Pickups Reveal Early 2020 U.S. Tour Dates

Silversun Pickups are in the process of winding down their year on the road, but rest assured the band will be back out there rocking out again in early 2020.

The group just announced a new 30-date tour that starts Feb. 4 in Ventura, California and continues through March 23 in Minneapolis. Eliza and the Delusionals will provide support on the February portion of the trek, hoping to continue their ascent after recently taking hold at radio with the single "Just Exist." Support for the March dates will be announced soon.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (Dec. 13) at 10AM local time (minus Washington, D.C.'s March 8 date which goes on sale Thursday Dec. 12 at 10AM local time). Head here for ticketing details and see all the stops listed below.

Silversun Pickups continue to support their Widow's Weeds album, a Loudwire pick for one of the Best Rock Albums of 2019. It also generated the well-received single "It Doesn't Matter Why." Digging further into the album, the band just released an Alan Del Rio Ortiz-directed video for the song "Don't Know Yet." Check out the clip below.

Silversun Pickups, "Don't Know Yet"

Silversun Pickups 2019/2020 Tour Dates

Dec 13 - Eugene, Ore. @ McDonald Theatre +

Dec 14 - Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom SOLD OUT

Dec 16 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades SOLD OUT

Dec 17 - San Diego, Calif. @ Observatory SOLD OUT

Dec 18 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Marquee +

Feb 04 - Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theatre*

Feb 05 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory*

Feb 07 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern*

Feb 08 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theatre*

Feb 10 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues*

Feb 12 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union Event Center*

Feb 13 - Aspen, Colo. @ Belly Up*

Feb 14 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre*

Feb 16 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom*

Feb 18 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues*

Feb 19 - Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s BBQ*

Feb 20 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues*

Feb 22 - New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore*

March 01 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

March 02 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

March 03 - New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall

March 05 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel

March 06 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel

March 08 - Washington D.C. @ 9:30 Club

March 09 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

March 11 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

March 12 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

March 13 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Mill & Mine

March 15 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

March 17 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

March 18 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

March 19 - Chicago, Ill. @ Vic Theatre

March 21 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

March 22 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

March 23 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

+Holiday Radio Show

*Support – Eliza & The Delusionals