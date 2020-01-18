Guitarist Sin Quirin has been accused of conducting sexual relationships with two women who were, at the time, under the age of consent. The accusations pre-date Quirin's time in Ministry, dating back to his tenure in the group Society 1, of which he was a member of from 2000 through 2006.

Kelly Longoria and "Brooke" (the alias used to protect the anonymity of one accuser) both shared their recollections with SPIN in a thorough report which was, in turn, published by Billboard. The two detailed events that transpired in 2002 (Longoria) and 2005 ("Brooke") and, while evidence has been submitted to and confirmed by SPIN, Quirin has denied these allegations through his lawyer, Randolph Ortega.

The lawyer also stated that Ministry leader Al Jourgensen is unaware of any "potential nefarious activity" by any member of his band, including Quirin.

In November of 2002, Society 1 passed through San Antonio, Texas, on a tour opening for Dope. Longoria, who was 15 at the time, was in attendance and alleges that Quirin approached her and introduced himself, later asking her age, which she replied to truthfully. He then stated he was 28 (in reality he was 33) and would go on to pass through the city a supposed 18 to 20 times while Longoria was still in high school, engaging in a sexual relationship with her as early as 15, she said.

“The initial sexual assault occurred sometime between December 2002 and April 2003," Longoria said to the San Antonio police department in a sworn statement in 2017 as she approached authorities with her claims. "There were approximately two encounters during that time frame and after that we had a ‘boyfriend-girlfriend’ type relationship, even after I was of legal age," she continued, noting, "I could not tell you how many times we had sex during that time frame."

“Mr. Quirin did not begin visiting Ms. Longoria in San Antonio. During this time Society 1 was touring heavily in various locations throughout the United States. When the band was in or near the San Antonio area, Ms. Longoria would come to the show as a guest," lawyer Ortega told SPIN. It is also alleged that contact information was shared between Quirin and Longoria for the purpose of being added to Society 1's email list.

"Brooke" attended a Society 1 gig in Portland, Oregon (where the age of consent is 18) a month after turning 16. She told SPIN that Quirin approached her after the show had finished, explaining that the band did not have a place to stay for the night. "Brooke" said she invited the members of Society 1 to stay at her house. Her mother was out of town.

It is said that "Brooke" and her friends were open about their underage status concerning sexual relationships, but did this not deter Quirin from engaging in sex with the 16-year-old, she said. The following night, they had sex again, though that time in Tacoma, Washington where the age of consent is 16.

“Mr. Quirin maintains no recollection of meeting a minor outside a show in Portland. Mr. Quirin denies ever have (sic) any sexual relationship with anyone under the age of majority," Quirin's lawyer defended.

SPIN corroborated the recollections of these two nights with "Brooke's" sister.

In 2010, Quirin, while playing with the band Lords of Acid, began dating bandmate Lacey Sculls, a former contestant on the VH1 reality show starring Poison's Bret Michaels, Rock of Love. Sculls alleges that Quirin later told her in person that he had indeed engaged in sex with a minor (Longoria) in the past.

SPIN's report claims an email between Sculls and Quirin found the guitarist acknowledging this underage relationship while denying that he actively and regularly targets underage partners. "This wasn't a groupie thing. I ended up with this person for years," Quirin said, in part.

Sculls, in 2011, then contacted Society 1 singer Matt Zane about Quirin's behavior through Facebook messages. He responded that he had been contacted by other underage partners about the guitarist's other acts of sexual misconduct with underage partners. When speaking with SPIN, Zane denied any recollection of the correspondence, alleging that Sculls was holding a "personal vendetta" against Quirin.

Beth George, an artist manager who once assisted Quirin on a consulting basis, helped the guitarist establish a social media presence in 2012. With a Twitter profile active, she said she noticed a flurry of direct messages from underage girls coming through concerning intimate encounters with Quirin. George confronted the guitarist about the messages, though Ortega denied George was ever Quirin's manager in another statement.

