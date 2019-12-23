Sister Sin Reunite ‘Classic Lineup’ for 2020 Festivals

The year of the reunion continues! Sister Sin have announced that their classic lineup will reunite during the summer of 2020, taking part in the Gefle Metal Festival in Gavle, Sweden and Helgeafestivalen in Knislinge, Sweden in early July.

The group split in 2015, with singer Liv Jagrell going on to form a solo project Liv Sin. For 2020, Sister Sin will feature Jagrell with Jimmy Hiltula on guitar, Andreas Strandh on bass and Dave Sundberg on drums. Though no other dates have been announced, the festivals are expected to be the springboard for more shows.

The news comes as Jagrell's Liv Sin band is undergoing some changes of their own. Last week, the group announced the exits of guitarist Chris Bertzell and bassist Tommie Winther.

"The time has come for us to leave Liv Sin. It is undoubtedly sad to step down from this project after so much hard work and so many fun memories. This is just as unfortunate as it is inevitable. And even though this might seem sudden, it’s something that has been in development for a while," stated the pair, adding, "We wish our absolute best to Liv and Patrick on their future musical ventures. And big thank you to all SINNERS who have supported us these years! It has been amazing to meet you on the road touring, at clubs and festivals. We will carry this with us forever. But make no doubt about it, you will see us very soon again. Await The Contraband in 2020…"

Jagrell also issued a video statement to the fans after the departure announcement, revealing their plans for a bit of a hiatus. See the clip below: