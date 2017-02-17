Sister Sin are no more, but vocalist Liv Sin is keeping her career thriving by going solo and prepping her first disc Follow Me. The album is due April 28 via Despotz Records and she's been previewing songs ahead of the upcoming effort. The latest song to get the preview treatment is 'Killing Ourselves to Live," which you can hear in the player above.

The hard-hitting track finds Liv Sin welcoming a special guest -- Destruction frontman Schmier. For the most part, it's a high energy track that's off to the races, but there is a breakdown midway featuring some bluesy guitar and spoken word vocals before the full throttle nature of the song kicks back in. The song was produced by longtime U.D.O. bassist Fitty Wienhold, and it will appear on the Follow Me album.

Sister Sin's dissolution came as a surprise to many, as the band decided to split at the end of 2015. ”For me it has never been an option to stop singing. I live for the stage and for my fans. I still miss Sister Sin, but I am very excited to work on my own project, and I can promise it will not be some soft pop rock. This is going to be metal deluxe, because that’s who I am,” stated the vocalist upon the announcement of her solo career last May.

At present, Liv Sin is promoting the new single "Let Me Out" and its corresponding video. In addition to Weinhold, the album was co-produced by fellow U.D.O. member Stefan Kaufmann.

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